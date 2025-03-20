Vineland, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Phantom Blade Productions, a leading innovator in animation and publishing entertainment, today announced the development of its highly anticipated new television series, "XIMPHONIC VERSUS," and a corresponding line of intricately designed action figures.

Phantom Blade Productions LLC offer of multi-platform expansion signals the company's commitment to delivering immersive and engaging experiences for fans of all ages.

Phantom Blade Productions LLC is proud to be at the forefront of this ever-evolving creative landscape, committed to crafting cinematic experiences that resonate on a profound emotional level, sparking connection, conversation, and lasting impact worldwide.

Phantom Blade Productions LLC's graphic novel series, "XIMPHONIC VERSUS" is the cornerstone of the brand's publishing efforts, and has already achieved significant success in the market, with nearly 10,000 physical copies sold. Available through various online retailers and book stores. The success of the graphic novel series has laid a solid foundation for Phantom Blade Productions' continued growth, with the promise of more exciting content on the horizon.

It is written to help individuals who suffer from PTSD, DEPRESSION & ANXIETY. Supported and endorsed by a licensed psychologist.

Conquering New Horizons:

Ximphonic Versus is poised to conquer new horizons with an upcoming Anime series, coming to streaming thanks to its acquisition by A Hollywood production company. Xing Xin takes on the roles of Art director, Executive Producer and Lead Writer for the show, ensuring the quality of Ximphonic Versus reaches a global audience.



About Phantom Blade Productions LLC

Phantom Blade Productions is a cutting-edge startup focused on publishing high-end graphic novels, master level animation, and creating a new line of action figures that merge art, technology, and imagination.

