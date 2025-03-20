CGI and Tribun Health Expand Digital Pathology Leadership in Denmark with New Regional Win

CGI and Tribun Health have won their second multi-site regional project in Denmark, expanding their successful partnership in digital pathology. Following their initial victory in Region Sjælland, the duo has now secured a major contract in Region Nordjylland, further strengthening their position in Denmark's healthcare digitalization efforts.

Pathologist Using CaloPix

Pathologist Utilizing CaloPix for Advanced Digital Pathology Workflow

As the prime integrator, CGI is leading the project while Tribun Health provides its CaloPix® solution - a fully DICOM-compliant image management system designed to enhance pathology workflows, interoperability, and multi-site collaboration.

"Winning a second regional project in Denmark reaffirms the strength of our partnership with CGI and the trust placed in our solutions," said Jean-François Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health. "With CaloPix, we are enabling seamless integration within hospital ecosystems, boosting efficiency, and enhancing diagnostic precision across multiple sites."

CGI and Tribun Health Strengthen Their Presence in Danish Healthcare

The new deployment in Region Nordjylland underscores the growing demand for scalable, interoperable digital pathology solutions. By implementing CaloPix® IMS, healthcare pathologists across the region will benefit from standardized imaging, enhanced remote collaboration, and optimized workflows.

Henrik Mejlgaard, Vice President of CGI's Health Solutions in Denmark, emphasized the importance of this collaboration. "Our continued success in Denmark with Tribun Health highlights the critical role of digital transformation in pathology. Region Nordjylland's investment in advanced imaging and interoperability through CaloPix IMS will enable more efficient diagnostics and better patient outcomes. We look forward to supporting the region in its transition to a fully digital pathology workflow."

Driving Innovation in Scandinavian Healthcare

With two major regional wins in Denmark, CGI and Tribun Health are well-positioned to drive further innovation and efficiency in pathology across Denmark and beyond. This expansion reinforces their commitment to providing state-of-the-art digital pathology solutions that empower pathologists and healthcare institutions with precision, scalability, and AI-driven insights.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology, delivering award-winning solutions that enhance workflow efficiency, and diagnostic precision. We empower hospitals and laboratories transitioning from glass slide pathology to fully digital solutions, leveraging AI and data-driven technology to improve accuracy and reduce turnaround times. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely, informed diagnosis - because every moment matters. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovation, we are shaping the future of cancer care. Follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

SOURCE: Tribun Health

