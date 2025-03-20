NTT DATA delivers end-to-end Agentic AI services to drive unprecedented efficiencies, accelerate innovation and deliver measurable business outcomes

Comprehensive suite of cloud-managed services helps organizations harness the full potential of agentic AI, leveraging hyperscaler AI technologies

Builds on NTT DATA Smart AI Agent delivering scalable, AI-powered automation for clients

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced the launch of its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies. This transformative suite of services helps organizations easily adopt, build, manage and scale AI-powered agents to improve efficiencies, unlock innovation and enhance employee and customer experiences, maximizing returns on AI investments.

This unique suite of services addresses the growing demand for agentic AI solutions that offer personalized experiences. This news builds on NTT DATA's recently announced Smart AI Agent, enabling enterprises to integrate AI-driven automation across business functions. Unlike traditional automation, Agentic AI understands user needs, engages naturally and handles complex interactions, empowering organizations to confidently scale their AI capabilities while ensuring optimization and success.

NTT DATA'sAgentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of services for AI. These services support every stage of an organization's agentic AI journey with cloud providers from advisory and building AI agents to implementation, connectivity and ongoing managed services.

Applicable across all industries including manufacturing, banking and healthcare, these services help organizations maximize AI investments and responsibly innovate while ensuring ongoing optimization and success. Available in over 20 languages across every major market, NTT DATA ensures seamless global adoption.

By integrating its agentic AI with generative AI, including large and small language models, these AI agents can perform tasks more rapidly, accurately and efficiently with fewer errors. NTT DATA also helps to ensure clients that once AI agents are deployed, they remain secure, up-to-date and continuously improved. By connecting AI agents to hyperscaler data centers, NTT DATA helps to enable more personalized, natural interactions, making AI-driven services more intuitive and effective.

Meeting the demand for scalable AI solutions

Enterprise AI investments are accelerating. According to Gartner, "by 2028, the market for artificial intelligence services will reach $609 billion with a five-year annual growth rate of 21.4% in constant U.S. dollars." Additionally Gartner also states that "By 2028, "33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024, enabling 15% of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously."

NTT DATA's own Global GenAI Report reflects this trend, showing organizations are increasingly prioritizing agentic AI for back-office and workflow optimization in 2025. The report also found that 96% of CIOs and CTOs prefer cloud-based solution methods.

"Agentic AI will revolutionize business operations and NTT DATA is at the forefront of this transformation," said Charlie Li, Global Head of Cloud Security, NTT DATA, Inc. "As the first global provider to offer comprehensive agentic AI services with a focus on AI agent management, we are empowering organizations to invest in AI agents with confidence- unlocking unprecedented efficiency and innovation while enhancing the experiences they provide to their employees and customers."

Flexible agentic AI services

NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies are available in flexible packages, allowing organizations to scale AI adoption with industry leading support that can easily align to clients' budgets, resources and timeframes.

Advisory services : Guidance on adopting and optimizing agentic AI solutions, including planning, design, GenAI, business process optimization and automation tailored to specific business needs.

: Guidance on adopting and optimizing agentic AI solutions, including planning, design, GenAI, business process optimization and automation tailored to specific business needs. Implementation services : AI agent configuration, integration and deployment focused on security, compliance and performance optimization with complementary change management options.

: AI agent configuration, integration and deployment focused on security, compliance and performance optimization with complementary change management options. Ongoing AI management services : Continuous monitoring, troubleshooting, data governance and detailed reporting and analytics.

: Continuous monitoring, troubleshooting, data governance and detailed reporting and analytics. Connectivity: Seamless connectivity across all channels using NTT DATA's cloud-native global connectivity services for voice, chat and mobile integration, ensuring consistent monitoring and compliance with local regulations.

Advanced expertise to accelerate innovation with hyperscalers

NTT DATA is uniquely positioned to deliver innovative and comprehensive capabilities and services as a systems integrator, managed services provider and carrier. This allows for faster and more efficient deployment of AI agents anchored in our commitment to responsible AI.

NTT DATA is launching its Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies with an initial focus on Microsoft platforms. As the leading Microsoft Cloud Voice partner and a top provider of Copilot for Microsoft 365, NTT DATA is well-positioned to help enterprises integrate AI agents into their daily operations.

By leveraging cutting-edge tools such as Azure AI Foundry and Copilot Studio, NTT DATA agents are equipped to deliver even more innovative and effective solutions to clients.

"AI-powered agents are transforming how businesses operate, and we are excited to collaborate with NTT DATA to help organizations embrace this new era of AI-powered innovation," said Maziar Zolghadr, General Manager Global Communications Partners, Microsoft. "Combining Microsoft's AI technologies with NTT DATA's expertise in AI agent building, deployment and management we are empowering enterprises to create more intelligent experiences for their employees and clients."

Real-world applications across industries

NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies offer solutions across functions and use cases, providing easy-to-implement solutions such as:

Customer service : Automating query resolution and enabling self-service to reduce wait times.

: Automating query resolution and enabling self-service to reduce wait times. Billing and scheduling: Streamlining repetitive tasks to save time and improve operational efficiency.

Streamlining repetitive tasks to save time and improve operational efficiency. Training and onboarding: Accelerating employee onboarding and skills development.

Accelerating employee onboarding and skills development. Logistics and risk management : Enhancing processes like fraud protection and data analysis for insight-driven decisions.

: Enhancing processes like fraud protection and data analysis for insight-driven decisions. HR and sales assistants : Offering voice, chat and messaging options for improved communication and task management.

: Offering voice, chat and messaging options for improved communication and task management. Workflow automation: Smart assistants optimize task routing process management.

Future growth and expansion

With today's launch, NTT DATA builds on its established GenAI capabilities, further strengthening its position as a leader in AI-driven enterprise solutions.

NTT DATA's Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies are designed to work with a wide range of AI platforms and will continue to expand to support new technologies. These services are integral to NTT DATA's broader managed services portfolio across cloud, networking and cybersecurity.

NTT DATA Smart AI Agent offers a comprehensive end-to-end and full-stack solution that includes AI agents consulting, platforms, third-party integrations and managed services to transform business processes across industries. By streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency, Smart AI AgentTM empower businesses to rapidly evaluate and deploy generative AI applications, optimize workflows and drive greater productivity.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

Visit us at nttdata.com.

