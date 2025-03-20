Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
20.03.25
08:07 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHALLENGERX PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.03.2025 18:06 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ChallengerX Plc - PDMR notification

Finanznachrichten News

ChallengerX Plc - PDMR notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Farzad Peyman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

ChallengerX Plc

b)

LEI

984500A15FX570FFD891

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.21

229,000

£0.215

100,000

£0.219

50,000

£0.22

82,333

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

Aggregated volume

Price

461,333

£986.53

e)

Date of the transaction

18/03/2025

19/03/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

AQSE Growth Market


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.