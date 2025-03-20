Technology company Bending Spoons today announced that it has closed the acquisition of komoot, the Germany-based route-planning platform for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts worldwide.

Markus Hallermann, komoot's CEO and co-founder, said of the acquisition: "For 17 years, we have been on a mission to make outdoor adventures accessible to all. From humble beginnings in our student rooms, we've built komoot from the ground up and grown it to 45 million users, making it Europe's leading outdoor platform. Komoot inspires millions to explore the outdoors, improving both physical and mental well-being, and continues to grow worldwide. However, what got us here won't take us to the next level. Scaling a company requires a different mindset and skill set than building one. That's why we believe Bending Spoons, with its unique expertise in driving innovation and scaling platforms, is the perfect partner to lead komoot into the future."

Luca Ferrari, the Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder, said: "We're deeply impressed by komoot's achievements over the past seventeen years, and are enthusiastic about its future growth potential. By leveraging the Bending Spoons expertise and platform technologies, we're confident we can help komoot go from strength to strength for many years to come."

Advisors and investors

Investors that supported the journey of komoot are: KRW Schindler, Outdoor Secondary, MBG Beteiligungsges. Berlin-Brandenburg, and LP Capital (Liquid Partners). Perella Weinberg Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to komoot, and Osborne Clarke served as the company's legal advisor.

Freshfields served as legal advisor to Bending Spoons. EY Advisory S.p.A. provided financial and tax due diligence services. J.P. Morgan and Intesa Sanpaolo served as the company's financial advisors.

About komoot

Komoot is a thriving digital platform for adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts around the world. It's driven by a simple goal: to help people explore more of the outdoors wherever and however they want.

Komoot's mobile apps and platform provide advanced route planning and navigation tools. At the same time, a content-rich feed of unique stories and adventures inspires its community of over 45 million users to explore and share their outdoor experiences and recommendations.

For more information, visit komoot.com.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology businesses, including Brightcove, Evernote, Meetup, Remini, StreamYard, and WeTransfer. Its products are currently used by more than 300 million people each month.

For more information, visit bendingspoons.com.

Bending Spoons logos and photos: https://we.tl/t-VJTJEkg41a.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320568940/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Roberto Mauri

rmau@bendingspoons.com