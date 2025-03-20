WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Affiliate WISeSat Teams Up with Skyroot for Satellite Launches from India

Press Release: WISeKey Affiliate WISeSat Teams Up with Skyroot for Satellite Launches from India

Geneva, Switzerland / Hyderabad, India -- March 20, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, alongside its subsidiaries WISeSat.Space ("WISeSat"), the pioneering provider of secure satellite communications, and SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Skyroot Aerospace, India's leading private space launch company. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing secure and efficient satellite deployment, leveraging India's rapidly growing space ecosystem.

WISeSat's objective is to diversify the launch locations of its WISeSat next-generation satellites to accelerate the establishment of the installation. India is a strategic location due to the ongoing projects to establish an OSAT in India by SEALSQ.

Under this partnership, WISeSat will launch its latest generation of secure satellites aboard Skyroot's Vikram series launch vehicles, ensuring reliable, cost-effective, and innovative access to space. By working with Skyroot, WISeSat strengthens its commitment to delivering quantum-resistant, secure IoT connectivity solutions globally.

"Partnering with Skyroot represents a major step forward in expanding WISeSat's capabilities in secure satellite communications," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey. "India has emerged as a key player in the global space industry, and Skyroot's cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our vision of providing highly secure and resilient connectivity solutions."

Skyroot Aerospace, known for its breakthrough achievements in private space launches, provides flexible and affordable launch solutions tailored to the needs of satellite operators like WISeSat. The partnership will enable efficient satellite deployment, supporting applications in critical sectors such as cybersecurity, IoT, environmental monitoring, and secure communications.

"With WISeSat, we are excited to contribute to the future of secure satellite communications," said Pawan Chandana, CEO at Skyroot Aerospace. "Our collaboration reinforces India's potential as a global hub for satellite launches and strengthens technological synergies between our two organizations."

This announcement comes at a time when the European market for satellite connectivity is experiencing rapid expansion, with growing demand for European alternatives in the sector. The partnership between WISeSat and Skyroot underscores the importance of international collaboration in fostering secure and sustainable space technology.

The first joint launch in 2025, marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between WISeSat and Skyroot Aerospace. The companies will continue to explore further opportunities for cooperation in space-based cybersecurity, AI-driven satellite applications, and beyond.

For more information, please visit WISeSat.Space and www.skyroot.in.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About Skyroot Aerospace

Skyroot Aerospace is India's premier private space launch company, pioneering affordable and on-demand access to space. The company's Vikram series launch vehicles provide reliable and flexible launch services to commercial and governmental clients worldwide.

