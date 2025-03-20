Kolter Homes Recognized as Top 5 Finalist in Multiple Categories by Eliant

Kolter Homes, a leading home builder, has been recognized as a Top 5 finalist in four prestigious categories by Eliant, a leading customer experience management firm. Homebuyers and residents have ranked Kolter Homes highly for Design Experience, First Year Customer Service Experience, First Year Quality Experience, and Most Improved, all of which are categories for the top 5 builders. Additionally, Gabrielle Dantes, representing the East Coast of Florida, has been nominated as a Top 5 representative for Design. The winners will be announced on March 27th.

The 30th Annual Homebuyers Choice Awards

2025

Established in 1984 as the original homebuyer survey company, Eliant has evolved into a full-service experience management partner to the homebuilding industry. Powered by superior assessments and best-in-class technology, Eliant offers homebuilders, trades, lenders, escrow officers, and consumers reliable answers to their most critical homebuilding and home buying questions. Eliant is the parent of the annual Homebuyers' Choice Awards, arbiter of homebuyer satisfaction in the homebuilding industry for more than 40 years. Eliant serves the nation's top 200 builders, conducting more than 190,000 assessments a year.

The 2025 Homebuyers' Choice Awards finalists represent the top five builders and field representatives in each category, delivering outstanding customer experience over the past year. Kolter Homes is honored to be among these exceptional nominees.

Kolter Homes believes that the search for a new home should be easy and enjoyable. Whether homebuyers are looking for a 55+ active adult community or an all-ages neighborhood in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, or South Carolina, Kolter Homes has a simple recipe to help them find their ideal home and enjoy life. The approach is centered around creating a lifestyle and home built around the buyer.

Understanding that the home buying process can be overwhelming, with builders, salespeople, and agents often focused on priorities other than the buyer's, Kolter Homes aims to eliminate confusion and wasted time. The proven plan has helped thousands of homebuyers make clear decisions, allowing them to savor the good stuff and enjoy new friends and fun.

Reflecting on the past year and the award nominations, Robert Rademacher, President of Kolter Homes, said, "We are incredibly honored to be recognized by our homebuyers and residents in these important categories. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are committed to providing an exceptional home buying experience and will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do."

As the announcement of the winners on March 27th approaches, Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. The company extends its gratitude to Eliant for this recognition and to its homebuyers and residents for their trust and support.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

