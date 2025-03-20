Sensiba LLP Named a 2025 Top Workplaces USA by Energage

For the second year in a row, Sensiba LLP, a leading U.S.-based accounting and business consulting firm, has been named a Top Workplace by Energage.

The 2025 award recognizes Sensiba's commitment to building and maintaining a workplace where team members work in a supportive environment that encourages creativity, respect, and constant learning.

"Kindness and communication are cornerstones of our organizational culture and our success," said Managing Partner John D. Sensiba. "We're gratified that our employee survey responses again led to this honor."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey. Winners are chosen based on employee feedback gathered through an engagement survey issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying over 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they allow employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

