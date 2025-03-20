New Communications Leaders Gain Competitive Insights With 3BL's Latest Initiative

3BL offers 25 professionals a custom benchmark report to improve Q2 comms strategy

With consumers demanding action, companies reacting to every headline, and the competition for attention growing, staying ahead requires more than just good intentions.

You need data-driven insights that set your impact and sustainability communications apart. Whether you're stepping into a new sustainability communications role or looking to course-correct after a challenging Q1, now is the time to sharpen your strategy.

That's why 3BL is gifting 25 custom Competitive Benchmark Report in 2025: a powerful tool for refining messaging, tracking industry positioning, and driving business results in Q2.

Enter to win today!

Winners will receive insights to:

Understand what's working for competitors

Breakthrough the noise with better comms

Optimize your impact with strategic insights

Details: Giveaway runs from March 20 to April 3. Winners will be selected on April 4, 2025 and notified via email.

Set your Q2 strategy up for success-enter here.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading impact and sustainability communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

