Agilyx's Styrenyx Technology Reduces Carbon Footprint in Styrene Manufacturing Up To 86%

OSLO, Norway, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company") announces that production of styrene via Styrenyx, its proprietary polystyrene recycling technology, significantly reduces carbon equivalent emissions compared to producing styrene from fossil resources.

To better assess the carbon footprint of our advanced recycling, post-consumer waste circular styrene production, Agilyx commissioned Sphera Solutions, Inc. to perform a cradle-to-gate product carbon footprint (PCF) and compare results to conventional production of styrene from fossil resources. Results indicate that Agilyx's process lowers carbon equivalent emissions by 38% using average grid electricity and 86% using wind electricity as compared to conventional styrene made from fossil resources. The study has been conducted according to the requirements of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14067:2019-02 (ISO, 2019) and is currently undergoing independent critical review by 3rd party expert, in accordance with ISO/TS 14071:2014 (ISO, 2024). The expert review is expected to be complete in Q2 2025.

For context, these results indicate that an Agilyx facility producing 18,000 metric tons of styrene annually and powered by grid electricity could reduce the equivalent of ~15,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions compared to conventional styrene. This is equivalent to removing ~3,500 gasoline cars off the road for a year (~6.4 million litres /1.7 million gallons of gasoline) or the amount of CO2 sequestered by 245,000 tree seedlings over a decade (US EPA, 2024). Global production of styrene is projected to reach 16.75 million tonnes by 2026. If 10% of this volume were produced using Styrenyx, it would be the equivalent to removing 325,000 gasoline cars from the road annually.

"We are extremely encouraged by these results and remain committed to further reducing our carbon footprint" said Chris Faulkner, Chief Technology Officer of Agilyx. "By leveraging sustainable energy sources and innovative recycling technologies, we will reduce global carbon emissions and help solve the plastic waste challenge."

