Monogram Technologies Inc.: Monogram Technologies Partners with Urvin to Launch an Exclusive, Verified Shareholder Community

Monogram Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery, is pleased to announce its partnership with Urvin, a private, verified message board exclusively for active Monogram shareholders. This platform offers a way for shareholders to communicate directly with each other while providing Monogram with an additional tool to provide important company updates and reach the broadest possible shareholder audience.

Urvin is designed to enhance shareholder engagement by allowing only verified, actively registered Monogram shareholders to participate. The platform allows monitoring shareholder status, meaning that if an individual no longer holds Monogram stock, they lose access to the community. This ensures that discussions remain relevant to those with an ongoing vested interest in the company's future.

Monogram believes that strong shareholder engagement is essential, particularly during key corporate events. Having a dedicated space where investors can interact with each other and stay informed about the company is a valuable resource. Urvin helps facilitate meaningful conversations among shareholders while ensuring that Monogram can reach as many investors as possible in an efficient and organized way. By providing a direct communication channel, Urvin offers an alternative to traditional outreach efforts, which can be both time-consuming and resource-intensive.

Shareholders can join Urvin by visiting https://urvin.finance/auth/register, creating an account using the email they have on file with the transfer agent, and accessing their Verified Shareholder Communities under "My Communities."

Monogram is committed to fostering a stronger, more informed shareholder community. By ensuring that only active shareholders can participate, we believe Urvin will significantly improve the accessibility and quality of shareholder engagement.

Below are the onboarding instructions. If you are a Monogram shareholder, we strongly encourage you to join.



About Monogram Technologies Inc.

Monogram Technologies (NASDAQ: MGRM) is an AI-driven robotics company focused on improving human health, with an initial focus on orthopedic surgery. The Company is developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by combining 3D printing, advanced machine vision, AI and next-generation robotics.

Monograms mBôs precision robotic surgical system is designed to autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of its FDA-cleared mPress press-fit implants. The goal is well balanced, better-fitting bone sparing knee replacements. The Company initially intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. Other clinical and commercial applications for the mBôs with mVision navigation are also being explored.

Monogram has obtained FDA 510(k) clearance for its mBôs TKA System and FDA clearance for its mPress implants. The Company is required to obtain FDA clearance before it can market its products.

The Company believes that its mBôs precision robotic surgical assistants, which combine AI and novel navigation methods (mVision), will enable more personalized knee implants for patients, resulting in well balanced better-fitting knee replacements with bone sparing implants. Monogram anticipates that there may be other clinical and commercial applications for its navigated mBôs precision robot and mVision navigation.

To learn more, visit www.monogramtechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Monogram Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire