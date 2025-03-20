Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Wins Eighth Consecutive Stevie Award for Customer Service Excellence

Agilence, the leading loss prevention and operations analytics provider for retailers, restaurants, grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and hospitality providers, has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year (Up to 100 Employees) category. This marks Agilence's eighth consecutive Stevie Award, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and support.

Notable accomplishments in the nomination included a Net Promoter Score of 65 (63% higher than the SaaS average of 40), a 98.7% logo retention rate, and a 100% overall training satisfaction score. Agilence's Customer Success team continues to improve year after year, assisting our clients to achieve a greater than 10x return on investment on average.

"Winning our eighth consecutive Stevie Award is a tremendous honor and a reflection of our team's dedication to our customers," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "At Agilence, we pride ourselves on not just delivering industry-leading analytics, case management, and audit management solutions, but also ensuring that our customers have the support they need to maximize their impact. This recognition reinforces our commitment to customer success."

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's premier accolades for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. Winners are determined by the scores of more than 150 global professionals on seven specialized judging committees.

The 19th annual awards will be presented during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10, 2025. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted for this year's awards.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales .

For more information about Agilence and its award-winning customer success team, visit www.agilenceinc.com.

SOURCE: Agilence, Inc.

