Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers, a Leading ChargePoint Operator, to Exhibit at EV Charging Summit & Expo 2025 in Las Vegas

Universal EV Chargers, a leader in innovative and reliable EV charging solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the EV Charging Summit & Expo taking place from March 25-27, 2025, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. As North America's largest EV charging infrastructure event, the summit serves as a premier platform for industry professionals, government agencies, and private enterprises to explore the latest advancements in EV technology and infrastructure.

Universal EV Chargers will be showcasing its state-of-the-art charging solutions at Booth #651, offering attendees an exclusive look at how the company is shaping the future of electric mobility. In addition to exhibiting, Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers, will be a featured panelist, sharing insights on the evolving landscape of EV infrastructure, industry challenges, and opportunities for growth.

Hemal Doshi's Panel Discussion

Date: March 27, 2025

Time: 1:00 pm - 1:30 pm

Panel Topic: Leveraging Smart EV Charging for Optimized Energy Management and Cost Savings

Driving Innovation and Expanding Partnerships

Partnerships were central to Universal EV Chargers' success in 2024. Through collaborations with government agencies, site hosts, private businesses, and industry leaders, the company has significantly expanded its charging network, ensuring seamless accessibility for EV users across the country.

Strategic equipment partnerships have enabled Universal EV Chargers to deploy cutting-edge charging technology, enhancing both performance and reliability. Additionally, financial advisory collaborations have provided critical guidance, allowing the company to optimize investment strategies and accelerate growth. Agreements with commercial and retail property owners have facilitated the integration of EV infrastructure into high-traffic locations, benefiting businesses and consumers alike while promoting sustainability.

These initiatives underscore Universal EV Chargers' commitment to fostering a strong, collaborative EV ecosystem that prioritizes efficiency, reliability, and user experience.

Looking to Exit or Scale Your EV Charging Business?

Universal EV Chargers understands the challenges of managing and scaling an EV charging network. If you're an EV charging business owner looking for the right opportunity to transition, we have the funding, expertise, and infrastructure to ensure a seamless acquisition. Our offerings include:

Resources and support to scale and expand your EV charging operations.

A commitment to growing a sustainable and reliable charging infrastructure.

Strategic buyouts for business owners seeking to exit the industry.

Let's build the future of EV charging together. Connect with us at Booth #651 to explore strategic opportunities and partnerships.

Learn More & Register: evchargingsummit.com

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers is a leading provider of smart, reliable, and profitable EV charging solutions. Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by providing cutting-edge charging technology, seamless installation services, and comprehensive support for businesses and property owners. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, we are shaping the future of electric mobility.

Visit Us: www.UniversalEVCharging.com

Call Us: +1 (866) 350-2738

About the EV Charging Summit & Expo

The EV Charging Summit & Expo is the largest infrastructure event for transportation electrification in North America. The summit's 65 sessions provide expert education on financing, installation, operability, fleets, utility and government agency coordination, innovation, ROI, and more. The expansive expo hall features 240+ exhibitors, offering real-world solutions, cost-saving strategies, and cutting-edge technology for organizations investing in EV infrastructure.

For more information about the EV Charging Summit & Expo, including registration details and sponsorship opportunities, please visit evchargingsummit.com.

Contact:

Megha Thacker

214-842-6721

info@UniversalGreenGroup.com

SOURCE: Universal Green Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire