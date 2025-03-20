DP World, Official Logistics Partner of Vancouver Canucks, Provides VIP Hockey Experience for Youth Team in Canada

At DP World, we believe in creating opportunities that inspire the next generation, whether in business, sports, or the communities we serve and operate in.

As the proud Official Logistics Partner of Canucks Sports & Entertainment, we provided the U11 Seawolves Development Team from the Prince Rupert Minor Hockey Association in Canada with an unforgettable VIP hockey experience on March 15, 2025.

In partnership with Canucks Sports & Entertainment, the Seawolves traveled to Vancouver to watch the Canucks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena.

The young athletes enjoyed exclusive access to watching the Canucks morning practice skate before the game, an unforgettable chalk talk and meet-and-greet with former Canucks legend Darcy Rota, and a VIP suite experience featuring customized gear and swag. The team and their parents were also able to take part in DP World's arena concourse activation where fans were invited to guess the number of pucks inside a DP World container.

DP World's community day initiative, in collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks, aligns with our commitment to fostering growth and opportunity in the communities where we operate.

As Canada's largest container terminal operator, we play a key role in enabling trade across the country. Our robust network helps keep supply chains moving efficiently and sustainably while supporting a significant workforce across Canada, while our community engagement initiatives ensure we are investing in the continued development of the areas we operate in from all angles.

Please see our CSE partnership video here.

At the same time, our community engagement initiatives ensure we are investing in the ongoing development of the areas where we operate. We are proud supporters of the next generation of young athletes and believe in the power of sportsmanship and teamwork.

We're delighted to have played a role in creating special memories for the Seawolves and their families and look forward to continuing to give back to the communities we serve, maximising our positive impact in every way possible.

