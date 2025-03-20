Discovery Education's Latest Product Updates Make Teaching and Learning More Engaging and Personalized

Discovery Education, the creators of essential K-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world, today announced a host of exciting product updates during a special virtual event led by the company's Chief Product Officer Pete Weir. Based on feedback from the company's school-based partners, these updates make teaching and learning even more relevant, engaging, and personalized for users of Discovery Education products.

Among the enhancements made to Discovery Education Experience, the essential companion for engaged K-12 classrooms that inspires teachers and motivates students, are: teachers and motivates students, are:

Improved Personalized Recommendations for Teachers: With thousands of resources in Experience, there is something for every classroom. The new Core Curriculum Complements feature in Experience automatically surfaces engaging resources handpicked to enhance school systems' core curriculum, simplifying lesson planning and ensuring tight alignment with district priorities. Additionally, Experience now offers educators Personalized Content Recommendations. These content suggestions made to individual teachers are based on their unique profiles and preferences, or what is frequently used by other educators like them.

An Enhanced AI-Powered Assessment Tool: Originally launched in 2024, this tool is the first in a new suite of AI-powered teaching tools currently under development, and it empowers educators to create high-quality assessments using vetted resources right from within Experience. Educators can now more easily customize assessments according to reading level, question type, Bloom's Taxonomy, and more - ensuring optimal learning experiences for students. Educators can also review and tailor the questions and, once ready, export those questions into a variety of formats.

A New Career Exploration Tool for All Discovery Education Experience Users: Career Connect - the award-winning tool that connects K-12 classrooms with real industry professionals - is now accessible to all Discovery Education Experience users. With this new feature, classrooms using Experience can directly connect to the professionals, innovations, and skills of today's workforce. Furthermore, Experience is now delivering a variety of new career pathway resources, virtual field trips, and career profiles - building career awareness, inviting exploration, and helping students prepare for their future.

A newly enhanced Instructional Strategy Library: To elevate instruction and better support teachers, Discovery Education has enhanced its one-stop-spot for strategies supporting more engaging, efficient, and effective teaching. The improved Instructional Strategy Library streamlines the way educators find and use popular, research-backed instructional strategies and professional learning supports and provides connected model lessons and activities.

Also announced today were a host of improvements to DreamBox Math by Discovery Education. DreamBox Math offers adaptive, engaging, and scaffolded lessons that adjust in real time to personalize learning so that students can build confidence and skills at their own pace. Among the new improvements to DreamBox Math are:

Major Lesson Updates: Based on teacher feedback, Discovery Education's expert curriculum team has updated DreamBox Math's most popular lessons to make them easier for students to start, play, and complete successfully. Students will now encounter lessons with updated scaffolding, enhanced visuals, greater interactivity, and added context to ground mathematical concepts in the curriculum and the world they live in.

A New Look for Middle School: Middle school students will encounter a more vibrantly colored and upgraded user interface featuring a reorganized Lesson Chooser whose intuitive design makes it easy to identify teacher-assigned lessons from their personalized lesson options. Additional updates will follow throughout the year.

New Interactive Curriculum Guide: Discovery Education has strengthened the link between DreamBox Math and school systems' core instruction with an Interactive Curriculum Guide. Educators can now explore the breadth and scope of DreamBox content by grade and standard to locate, preview, and play lessons, increasing familiarity with lessons, and enhancing targeted instruction. The DreamBox Math team will continue to make updates to standards and curriculum alignments throughout the year.

To watch a replay of today's special event in its entirety, and to learn about additional updates to Discovery Education's suite of K-12 solutions, visit this link.

"Discovery Education understands teachers' sense of urgency about closing the achievement gaps highlighted by recent NAEP scores," said Pete Weir, Discovery Education's Chief Product Officer. "In response, we accelerated the development and deployment of what has traditionally been our 'Back-to-School' product enhancements. The stakes for our students have never been higher, and Discovery Education is dedicated to putting the highest-quality, most effective resources into teachers and students' hands as soon as possible."

