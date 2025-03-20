Redefining Recovery: Real Patient Perspectives on Holistic Healing at the Spero Clinic With Tara Rae Moss

Imagine being a bestselling author, speaker and advocate, living life 1000 miles per hour and then, suddenly and seemingly without a cause, life puts the brakes on - hard. This happened to Tara Rae Moss, renowned author of 13 books in 18 countries and 13 languages around the world and considered one of Australia's best crime novelists.

Eight years ago, following a hip injury, Moss was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome or CRPS, a rare condition that on the McGill pain scale is thought to rival childbirth or amputation of a finger or toe. Experiencing full-blown symptoms in 2021, the condition spread, she says, after a ketamine infusion in 2021.

What is CRPS?

CRPS is elusive and seems to have no identifiable cause, which makes it hard for the medical community to diagnose and treat. The disease may remain localized, spread slowly over years, or progress rapidly like wildfire.

Other than medication, there seems to be no other traditional treatment protocol. Hence, the average CRPS patient, similar to Tara Mae, will go undiagnosed for years before they find the Arkansas-based Spero Clinic , the only clinic of its kind in the United States.

As a result, Tara Mae was housebound. "I began to lose the use of my right arm. I already had no use of my right leg. I really had no choice but to push further into the unknown. It changed everything, on all levels of my being," she told The Guardian in an interview.

The Road to Recovery

Facing a future on medication and unable to function, Tara Mae made a radical decision and stopped her medication. Next, she entered The Spero Clinic for treatment.

Says Spero's Founder and CEO, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe, "Unlike most treatments out there today, we do not aim to disrupt or numb the pain signals, we aim to uncover abnormalities in the CNS and restore balance to the Nervous System. The healing occurs from the inside out."

Reclaiming a Life

For Tara Mae, this method proved to be life changing. Already after 30 days she said on Instagram, "The difference in 30 days of therapies in the @speroclinic program is positively remarkable. I have a long 8 weeks to go, but I am positively blown away by my progress so far. I can finally imagine a life where I can wear… pants! And can tolerate hair brushing over my skin. Or a breeze. Or touch."

And finally, one year after her treatment at The Spero Clinic , she wrote, "[f]inally walking pain-free and in remission from Complex Regional Pain Syndrome after completing 9.5 weeks at the specialist Spero Clinic in Arkansas. CRPS was an illness I was told I would never recover from. I am grateful for every pain-free moment. Every step. Everything in this beautiful, terrifying, extraordinary life. Thank you."

