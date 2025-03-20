Sandline Global Announces the Release of ModernETL 2.0

A Next-Generation Solution to Streamline the Review of Complex Communication Data

Sandline Global, a leading agile advisory firm specializing in eDiscovery support services, announces the release of ModernETL 2.0, a next-generation solution designed to streamline the review of complex communication data. By structuring disparate datasets into an intuitive, easy-to-navigate format, ModernETL 2.0 enables legal teams to process and interpret modern data sources with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Sandline Global Logo

Sandline Global Logo

Jon Canty, CEO of Sandline, highlighted the platform's evolution and future potential: "ModernETL 2.0 is the scalable solution we need now for extracting value out of complex and ever-changing modern systems. Getting here has been a truly collaborative effort between our operations, development, and product teams, all informed by client need. We're already looking ahead to the 3.0 release, handling more data types and expanded functionality."

Expanding on Sandline's commitment to innovation, ModernETL 2.0 transforms how legal teams handle digital communications. Universal Threading organizes conversations across multiple platforms into a seamless, chronological view, allowing reviewers to follow custodian conversations as they move between platforms like text, WhatsApp, social media, email and more. AI Summaries of these communications deliver concise insights, helping reviewers quickly grasp key information about these chats.

Built for maximum flexibility, ModernETL 2.0 supports diverse data formats-including Slack, UFDR, and Teams-and can be updated to accommodate new and native file types, ensuring adaptability in an evolving digital landscape.

ModernETL 2.0 seamlessly integrates with Sandline's facial recognition and image querying solutions, enhancing your dataset and review experience.

Unlike traditional AI solutions that overlook valuable visual data, Sandline's facial recognition harnesses advanced AI to seamlessly integrate image querying into the workflow. With this new functionality, users can search for visual elements using natural language-whether it's "a man typing at a computer," "a construction site," or "a red car." Every result is automatically tagged with relevant criteria, ensuring seamless discovery without the limitations of outdated, text-only search methods.

Sandline's solution takes investigative capabilities to the next level with advanced facial recognition, allowing users to efficiently identify individuals across massive datasets of images. Whether confirming a specific person's presence on a custodian's device or identifying instances of an individual across tens or hundreds of thousands of images, our solution delivers unmatched precision.

Users can tag faces with names, search by face, and even run queries to determine if two individuals were present together. Leveraging social media profile pictures and harvested contact data, the solution strengthens connections between faces and identities, unlocking new investigative possibilities in eDiscovery.

Christopher Cella, an industry leader in eDiscovery and Director of Product Management & eDiscovery Analytics at Sandline, emphasized the transformative impact of ModernETL: "ModernETL is the first processing platform built from the ground up to tackle today's toughest data challenges. By combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technology and AI, it's the perfect solution for handling phone data, chat, and collaboration platforms-bridging the gap where traditional methods fall short."

If interested in scheduling a demo, please visit: https://sandlineglobal.com/modernetl/

About Sandline

Sandline Global is a premier agile advisory firm helping global legal teams escape the ups and downs of the eDiscovery quality rollercoaster. Sandline specializes in delivering innovative digital evidence solutions supported by a team of agile, proactive, and tenacious problem solvers. With a global network of offices and data centers in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific Regions, Sandline utilizes leading technology, custom workflows, and deep industry experience to support complex investigations and litigation matters. In addition to providing forensics, eDiscovery, and document review services, Sandline designs and supports iManage deployments for law firms and legal departments. For more information, visit https://www.sandlineglobal.com/

SOURCE: Sandline Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire