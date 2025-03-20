Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Carson River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRIV) ("Carson River" or the "Company") announces the consolidation of its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share for every two (2) pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company anticipates its common shares will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at market open on March 26, 2025. The new CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares will be 14601V204 and the new ISIN number will be CA14601V2049. The name of the Company and trading symbol will remain the same after the Consolidation.

The Company currently has 27,895,000 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 13,947,501 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that will otherwise be issued will be rounded to the nearest whole Common Share. The exercise price and number of Common Shares issuable upon the exercise of any outstanding securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

As no Common Shares are presently held in certificate format, a Letter of Transmittal will not be provided to shareholders and no action need be taken by shareholders of the Company. Registered shareholders holding Direct Registration System ("DRS") statements will receive new DRS statements representing post-Consolidation Common Shares directly from the transfer agent of the Company. Common Shares held by shareholders through brokerage accounts will also be consolidated with no action required by the shareholder.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company. The Consolidation and the date the post-Consolidation Common Shares commence trading on the CSE remain subject to the approval of the CSE and a bulletin will be issued by the CSE upon acceptance.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations or activities of Carson River, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, statements relating to the Consolidation, CSE approval thereof, the timing of such Consolidation and approval, and issuance of a bulletin by the CSE. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to complete the Consolidation on the terms detailed herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Carson River does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245479

SOURCE: Carson River Ventures Corp.