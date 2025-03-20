Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C2JA | ISIN: CH1134239669 | Ticker-Symbol: 1M4
Stuttgart
20.03.25
08:08 Uhr
20,800 Euro
+2,500
+13,66 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,00021,00022:12
20,40020,80021:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2025 21:58 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sportradar AG: Sportradar Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

Finanznachrichten News

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, March 20, 2025or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a paper copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investor.relations@sportradar.comor by post to Sportradar Group AG, Feldlistrasse 2, 9000 St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Sportradar
Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the Company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:
Jim Bombassei
j.bombassei@sportradar.com

Media:
Sandra Lee
sandra.lee@sportradar.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.