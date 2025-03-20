Liberty Supports Growing Demand for Personal Loans with Free-Thinking Solutions

With personal finance on the rise in Australia, Liberty is offering flexible personal loan solutions to keep up with borrowers' plans.

According to recent data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, personal finance increased 17.9% from the December quarter of 2023 to 2024.

As more Australians look to fund important milestones and manage expenses, flexible personal lending options offer game-changing solutions for borrowers.

From planning a wedding, to embarking on a holiday or completing home renovations, leading lender Liberty offers personal loan solutions to help customers reach their goals sooner.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says more borrowers are seeking lending options that provide greater flexibility and convenience.

"At Liberty, we understand that life comes with big moments and unexpected costs. Our unsecured and secured personal loans give borrowers the flexibility they need to manage expenses on their terms," said Ms. Pantarotto.

Liberty offers personal loans up to $80,000 with a convenient online application. The fixed repayments and range of loan terms available provide predictability and give borrowers the confidence to keep their plans moving forward.

In many cases, same-day funding is available upon approval, helping borrowers access the funds they need when they need them.

"We strive to make the process as simple and accessible as possible. Our streamlined approach and tailored rates help customers secure lending to make things happen," said Ms. Pantarotto.

For over 27 years, Liberty has proudly offered innovative solutions to support people with unique circumstances, including those with variable incomes or less-than-perfect credit histories.

"We believe people are more than just their credit score, which is why we look at each borrower's individual circumstances to help them realise their plans - big or small," Ms. Pantarotto said.

Beyond personal loans, Liberty offers solutions across home, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loans.

"We are proud to have helped over 900,000 customers get financial with our free-thinking approach," Ms. Pantarotto said.

