Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that If Skadeförsäkring (If), the leading property and casualty insurer in the Nordic region, has successfully made a first business release in Guidewire InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud Platform (GWCP).

The newly created platform will enhance the If partner-related automotive business, by providing a future-proof system allowing the business to adapt to changing market demands. As If progresses with the implementation, the solution will provide great value to If, If's partners and almost one million car owners in the Swedish market.

GWCP combines resilient, trusted infrastructure with modular and interconnected platform services to enhance and extend the power of an insurer's core applications. Guidewire's latest cloud release, Las Leñas, includes several additional capabilities, including new risk-scoring tools for underwriters and actuaries. Accenture, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Global Strategic member, helped to accelerate the delivery by leveraging its industry and technology expertise to support the platform rollout.

If Program Director, Lars Karlsson, said: "Thanks to the exceptional collaboration between our team, Accenture and Guidewire, the first release was a success. I am proud of the entire program team that made this possible, supporting our long-term focus on providing excellent customer and partner experiences. This is just the start. Our vision is to use Guidewire across more If markets to reach greater efficiency and stability."

Juha Huuhtanen, Guidewire EMEA practice lead, Accenture, said: "We are proud to support and contribute to If's digital transformation strategy. By leveraging our technology expertise and knowledge of the Nordic insurance industry, we worked with Guidewire to roll out the solution in record time, providing If with greater flexibility for rapid innovation."

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA at Guidewire, said: "If has an industry wide reputation for delivering high quality customer experience, and for launching innovative offerings to the market. In addition, If is renowned for its commitment to driving differentiation through its use of technology, and for having a focus on the continuous improvement of its operations.

"The new platform will benefit from the agility, security and scalability of Guidewire Cloud, allowing the business to seamlessly respond to evolving market dynamics and heightened customer expectations. We are delighted by the success of this initial release, and look forward to continuing to partner with If on the future rollout of GWCP to support If's business objectives."

About If

If is the leading property and casualty insurer in the Nordic region, with over 3.9 million customers in the Nordic and Baltic countries. If offers a full range of P&C insurance solutions and services to a broad customer base, from private individuals to large corporate customers.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 42 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry's largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest solution partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

