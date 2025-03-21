Rheinmetall AG experienced significant order growth in the European defense sector despite Thursday's stock market pullback. The Düsseldorf-based defense company secured substantial contracts to supply advanced Turret Drive Stabilization Systems for German Boxer Heavy Weapon Carriers and Hungarian Lynx infantry fighting vehicles. These deliveries are scheduled through 2029 for German forces and 2027 for Hungary. Rheinmetall's stock declined by 3.2% on Thursday as part of a broader market correction that saw the DAX fall 1.24% to close at 22,999 points. The defense sector as a whole faced pressure, with industry peers experiencing similar setbacks-some dropping as much as 9%. This temporary correction follows an extended period of strong performance from defense-related securities.

Long-term Growth Prospects Remain Intact

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Rheinmetall ?

Market analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for Rheinmetall despite the recent volatility. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from the European Commission's proposed defense spending increase, which could mobilize €800 billion for defense initiatives over the coming years. This substantial investment framework, along with growing NATO defense budgets and relaxed regulations for the defense industry, creates favorable conditions for Rheinmetall's continued expansion. Experts characterize the recent price decline as a natural consolidation phase rather than a fundamental shift in the company's growth trajectory.

Ad

Fresh Rheinmetall information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Rheinmetall analysis...