Allianz SE continues to demonstrate financial resilience, positioning itself as a top dividend payer among DAX companies with nearly 6 billion euros distributed to shareholders this year. This impressive performance comes amid economic challenges when only 40 percent of the 90 companies listed in DAX and MDAX have increased their dividends. The insurance giant's stock has shown remarkable stability, recently reaching a 52-week high of 359.00 euros, reflecting positive development despite slight recent trading fluctuations. Financial investment firm BlackRock has increased its stake in Allianz to 7.13 percent of voting rights, signaling continued investor confidence. Meanwhile, an Allianz-led consortium is acquiring life insurer Viridium as the company simultaneously divests its Indian holdings, showcasing strategic portfolio management.

Bond Issuance Strengthens Financial Position

The insurer has announced a market stabilization initiative connected to its emission of a EUR-benchmark Tier 2 bond under its Debt Issuance Programme. Set to be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, the bond's payment date is scheduled for March 27, 2025, with Commerzbank AG serving as stabilization coordinator. Analysts project a dividend increase for 2025, with expectations rising from 15.40 euros to 16.61 euros per share. This optimistic outlook is supported by strong financial results, with quarterly earnings per share reaching 6.31 euros compared to 5.49 euros in the previous year's period, while revenue climbed significantly from 35.03 billion to 45.90 billion euros.

