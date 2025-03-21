Angela Game: Myth of Empires - Xizhou Civilization DLC Available Now on Steam with a Limited-Time 10% Discount

Uncover the secrets behind the Xizhou Civilization, cultivate the land, and earn riches untold in the latest Myth of Empires DLC

SUZHOU, China, March 20, 2025and Imperium Interactive Entertainment released the Xizhou Civilization Pack DLC for the multiplayer war sandbox game Myth of Empires , available on Steam with a limited-time 10% discount.

The Xizhou Civilization Pack includes a brand-new Xizhou map, a set of Imperial Fall devices, four types of functional vehicles, nine sets of new armor, 16 unique weapons, two fine animal saddles, a set of unique building recipes, a construction bench, new consumable, and three types of smelting materials. Additionally, the Xizhou Civilization DLC introduces a new Shah civilization growth system, where players can unlock different development paths based on their skills, gaining unique civilization bonuses.

Check out the Myth of Empires - Xizhou Civilization DLC Launch Trailer:

Xizhou Map: A Land of Adventure, Danger, and Opportunity



The new map centers around deserts and oases, blending various factions and cultural elements to create a unique landscape and ecosystem. This region boasts distinctive cultural characteristics, but it is also a land of chaos, with multiple factions vying for control. The map is filled with hidden cave dungeons, such as lava caves, sandworm caves, and ancient tombs, where strange and deadly bosses lurk, tempting high-level players to take on the challenge. Through the main storyline, players can delve deeper, uncovering the secrets behind the Xizhou Civilization and earning rich rewards meant only for the bravest of adventurers.

New Era of Civilization: Automated Production + Four New Vehicles

The Xizhou Civilization DLC not only introduces the exotic Imperial Fall building recipes but also brings the Imperial Fall automated devices, which integrate power generation, mining, transport, storage, and manufacturing functions. This system fully automates the resource production process, greatly improving efficiency. The four new functional vehicles also redefine survival and combat strategies. The Desert Ship and Navigator serve as large land and water-based mobile platforms, supporting the placement of buildings, workbenches, weapons, and more. With modular designs that fully unleash players' creativity and freedom, they act as invaluable multi-functional mobile bases. The Mechanized Woodcutter is the first two-person functional vehicle, featuring high load capacity and exceptional gathering efficiency, offering strong practicality. The Mechanized Horse autonomously transports materials by following a programmed navigation path. When equipped with a Mechanical Crossbow, it can transform into a combat support unit, proving itself to be a versatile and indispensable asset.

Instance Gameplay: Challenge Cave Bosses

In addition to the numerous ground camps scattered across the map, the Xizhou Civilization DLC introduces more Instance challenges and main quests. Players can explore underground caves filled with lava, sandworms, spiders, mushrooms, and ancient tombs, facing additional hidden dangers along the way. The ultimate goal is to conquer unique boss battles, such as the Giant Spider and Sandworm Lord, to earn special rewards. These dungeons not only test players' combat skills but also emphasize teamwork and strategic planning.

Base Game Update: Profession Change System + In-Depth Progression

With the release of the Xizhou Civilization DLC, the base game introduces several exciting new features. Once players reach level 40 and skill level 600, they can undergo profession change, unlocking five new professions, including the Imperial Guard, Berseker Battalion, Martial Archery Expert, and more. Each profession comes with unique skills and talents, allowing players to choose their development path based on personal preference. Additionally, harvesting specific crops may yield Mother Plants with distinct skills and weaknesses, which can be cultivated to produce plants with superior attributes, optimizing farm output. Other new features, such as Martial Scripture Scrolls, horse grooming, Construction Bureau building, and zipline buildings offer even more customization options and fun gameplay experiences for players.

Myth of Empires - Xizhou Civilization Pack Key Features

Xizhou Map: A breathtaking landscape where vast deserts meet lush oases, creating a unique ecological setting. Hidden within the region are mysterious cave dungeons filled with deadly bosses and valuable rewards, enticing high-level players to test their skills.



A breathtaking landscape where vast deserts meet lush oases, creating a unique ecological setting. Hidden within the region are mysterious cave dungeons filled with deadly bosses and valuable rewards, enticing high-level players to test their skills. Imperial Fall Device: Construct a multi-functional structure integrating power generation, mining, teleportation, storage, and automated manufacturing, streamlining production like never before.



Construct a multi-functional structure integrating power generation, mining, teleportation, storage, and automated manufacturing, streamlining production like never before. Four Unique Vehicles: Obtain the Desert Ship for land travel, the Navigator for water travel, the Mechanicized Woodcutter for efficient harvesting, and the Mechanicized Horse for autonomous transport and easy navigation.



Obtain the Desert Ship for land travel, the Navigator for water travel, the Mechanicized Woodcutter for efficient harvesting, and the Mechanicized Horse for autonomous transport and easy navigation. 16 Powerful Weapons: Implement 13 melee weapons and three firearms to diversify combat strategies.



Implement 13 melee weapons and three firearms to diversify combat strategies. Two Fine Animal Saddles: Collect the exotic Camel Saddle and Ostrich Saddle mounts.



Collect the exotic Camel Saddle and Ostrich Saddle mounts. Expanded Crafting: Unlock blueprints for exclusive architectural designs, try out a new crafting bench, test the consumable endurance pill, and seek out three rare smelting materials- the Aqua Jade Ingot, the Boiling Silver Ingot, and the Immortal Molt Ingot.

