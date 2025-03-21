Chigasaki, Japan, Mar 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. and ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC. announced that they are developing a next-generation dilution refrigerator for quantum computers with imput from IBM. This product will provide a cryogenic environment essential for the stable operation of quantum computers, and it also promotes technological development and collaboration with research institutions and enterprises. While cooling systems from overseas manufacturers currently dominate Japan's market, ULVAC is establishing a domestic production framework to support the advancement of research and development in the country.Cryogenic Technology Supporting the Advancement of Quantum ComputingSuperconducting qubits in quantum computers require operation at temperatures near absolute zero, making advanced cooling technology essential. In response to this challenge, ULVAC is developing a new dilution refrigerator.Key Features- In-House Manufacturing of Core Components: ULVAC independently develops and manufactures dilution refrigerators, pulse-tube cryocoolers, and vacuum components, ensuring a stable supply and long-term support.- High Cooling Performance: Capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures at the 10mK level, supporting the stable operation of qubits.- Scalable Modular Design: Designed to accommodate future large-scale quantum computing environments.Market Background and ULVAC's CommitmentIn the Japanese quantum computing research and industrial market, dilution refrigerators from overseas manufacturers are widely used. However, challenges such as prolonged delivery lead times and delays in maintenance support have become increasingly evident. To address this situation, ULVAC has established an independent domestic production system, ensuring a stable supply and rapid technical support to facilitate the continuous advancement of research institutions and enterprises.Engagement With IBM and Industry OutlookULVAC, with input from IBM, has been developing the next generation of dilution refrigeration systems that meet IBM's specifications for their superconducting qubit-based quantum computers. The new cryogenics platform resulting from this development has the potential to advance the quantum computing industry, while also enhancing the global supply chain for cryogenic equipment.IBM is expanding its quantum hardware ecosystem to advance the commercialization of superconducting quantum computers, with cooling technology playing a critical role in this effort."Our goal is to build increasingly complex quantum machines, which means we need partners, like ULVAC, to help develop important components that will allow us to scale both systems and the industry. We have a long history of partnering with ULVAC to build the complex tools necessary for our semiconductor business, and now we look forward to ULVAC becoming an important part of the quantum industry."- Dr. Jay Gambetta, Vice President of Quantum, IBM Fellow."ULVAC is committed to leveraging its expertise in vacuum and cryogenic technologies to deliver high-performance, reliable dilution refrigerators for the global quantum computing market. Moving forward, we will continue our collaboration with IBM to develop solutions that drive the advancement of quantum technology."- Setsuo Iwashita, President and CEO, ULVAC, Inc.Future ProspectsThe quantum computing industry is expected to experience significant growth over the next decade. Leveraging its expertise in vacuum and cryogenic technologies, ULVAC aims to provide advanced cooling solutions that are accessible to more research institutions and enterprises. Currently, ULVAC is conducting evaluation tests in collaboration with IBM, including testing at IBM's quantum data center in Poughkeepsie, New York this year, with industry deployment scheduled for early 2026.ULVAC remains committed to advancing cryogenic technologies to further the quantum industry with IBM and other industry partners.About ULVAC, Inc.Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core technology - vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value. https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/About ULVAC Cryogenics Inc.Since its founding in 1981, ULVAC Cryogenics Inc. has been engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of cryopumps and cryogenic equipment utilizing cryogenic and control technologies. The company was founded through the integration of the vacuum technology of Japan Vacuum Engineering Co., Ltd. (now ULVAC, Inc.) and the refrigeration technology of the U.S.-based Helix Technology Corporation (now Edwards Vacuum LLC). In Japan, ULVAC Cryogenics holds a 40% market share in cryopump sales. https://www.ulvac-cryo.com/?lang=enFor more information:ULVAC CRYOGENICS INC. Sales Planning DepartmentTEL +81-467-85-8884 / Mail cryokikaku@ml.ulvac.comSource: ULVAC, Inc.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.