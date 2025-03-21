Bionic Bloom to Host Transformative Three-Day Couples Retreat Focused on Curiosity, Kindness, and Deep Connection

Bionic Bloom, the nation's first legal psilocybin therapy center and a leader in integrative mental health, is proud to announce its upcoming Gottman-Inspired Couples Retreat, a three-day immersive experience designed to foster deep emotional intimacy, healing, and connection. The retreat will take place from May 2-4 2025, offering couples a rare opportunity to strengthen their bond through evidence-based relationship strategies, guided plant medicine experiences, and innovative therapeutic exercises.

Led by expert facilitators trained in Gottman Method Couples Therapy, this retreat provides couples with the tools to enhance communication, resolve conflict, and reignite passion, all while centering the core relationship values of curiosity and kindness.

Retreat Highlights Include:

Gottman-Based Relationship Strategies: Explore research-backed techniques for communication, conflict resolution, and emotional attunement.

Plant Medicine-Assisted Therapy: A guided, psychedelic-enhanced couples session to deepen vulnerability and trust.

Sensate Focus Exercises: Build non-verbal intimacy through mindful, non-demand touch.

Interactive Workshops & Role-Playing Exercises: Learn how to turn toward your partner with empathy and presence.

Relationship Roadmap Creation: Design a shared vision and lasting practices to sustain intimacy beyond the retreat.

This retreat is ideal for couples looking to heal past wounds, rekindle emotional and physical intimacy, or simply deepen their connection in a supportive and transformative environment.

"At Bionic Bloom, we believe that strong relationships are built on a foundation of curiosity and kindness," says Dr. Angela Fisher, PhD, Founder of Bionic Bloom. "This retreat is an opportunity for couples to step away from daily distractions and truly invest in their emotional and relational well-being."

Spaces are limited to ensure a personalized and immersive experience. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact drfisher@bionicbloom.org or 7274909911.

About Bionic Bloom

Bionic Bloom is a pioneering integrative mental health clinic and wellness collective, offering innovative therapies that blend traditional psychology with plant medicine, mindfulness, and holistic healing practices. With multiple locations across the U.S., Bionic Bloom is committed to revolutionizing mental health care through science, compassion, and accessibility.

Contact Information

Ethan Owens

ED

ethan@bionicbloom.org

7274909911

SOURCE: Bionic Bloom

