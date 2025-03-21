Augason Farms: Nationally Respected Emergency Preparedness Media Personality And Executive Nathan Yearsley Offers Families A Planner For Unseen Events

President of Augason Farms, Yearsley Offers Emergency Preparedness Tips Based On Years Of Industry Experience

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2025 / When Nathan Yearsley was a boy, his family relied on meals from the country's pioneer in emergency preparedness foods during many times of crisis. Little did he think that decades later, he would serve as a senior executive with that same company - and then become its President.

For 53 years, Augason Farms has helped families meet the need of always being prepared for any type of disaster. As President of Augason Farms, Nathan devotes his professional career to ensuring the well-being of families nationwide when the need arises. A member of the Board of Directors of the Disaster Recovery Coalition of America (DRCA), he plays a prominent role in educating government and public opinion leaders on the critical importance of supporting constituents prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate against disasters.

Earthquakes in California, Hurricanes in Florida, fires, floods, storms, chemical accidents, and as recent history has shown, pandemics and even terrorist attacks and civil unrest make emergency preparedness procedures a top priority.

Whether community officials call for mandatory evacuations or to remain in place, families need to be ready. From his own personal disaster experiences to his role as leader of the largest company in emergency preparedness meals, an honored DRCA board member and frequent media expert through his many appearances on television and radio across the country, Nathan has made it his life's mission to prepare families and helping to always ensure their well-being.

Nathan Yearsley's Emergency Preparedness Rules of Engagement begin with the Rules of 3's: 3 seconds without hope (survival mindset); 3 minutes without breathing (asphyxiation, severe blood loss); 3 hours without shelter in an extreme environment (exposure); 3 days without water (dehydration); 3 weeks without food (starvation); 3 months without human contact (the need for connection).

To address each of these Rules, Nathan advises that families:

- Band together as a community to form a neighborhood support program before disaster strikes.

- Have at the ready multiple ways to receive emergency alerts, such as internet and especially radios with fresh batteries.

- Protect your finances by reviewing and properly storing your insurance policies, home and apartment paperwork, legal documents for immediate access.

- Designate meeting places outside of your home and identify strategies for communicating with family members.

- Establish specific areas of responsibility for each family member, including plans for evacuation routes and shelters.

- Individual family members may have special needs such a baby food or medicines - consider their needs well in advance.

- In addition to important documents, store for quick and easy access first aid supplies, medications, flashlights, batteries, a battery-powered radio, cash, and personal hygiene items.

- Beyond learning first aid to handle common injuries, consider taking a course on CPR.

- To prepare for earthquakes, fasten furniture and heavy items to prevent damage or injury.

- To prepare for fires and weather-related events, have a plan in place for shutting off utilities such as water, gas, and electricity.

- Have a fire extinguisher readily available and know how to use it.

- Maintain the ability to monitor local alerts.

Because emergency foods are vital during times of crisis, the DRCA recommends keeping a 3-day supply of food on hand. Easy to prepare meals with a long shelf life

Nathan points with pride how Augason Farms pioneered the survival food business and today produces the most nutritious emergency foods available. His company works to create meals that provide the daily recommended requirement for calories and proteins -- and taste great. In fact, many Augason Farms families look to the company's vast variety of over 300 products for their everyday meals.

Augason Farms prepares all meals in their own Utah-based manufacturing facility and delivers them in easy-to-stack water-tight buckets with handles for long-term storage, allowing the company's extensive line of healthy and satisfying meals to remain fresh for up to 25 years. And preparing Augason Food Wise meals is easy and straightforward -- simply add water to the meal and you're ready to go.

Among the many popular Augason Farms choices is the company's innovative Ready Pouches, prep-in-pouch meals that require no cooking or heating, offer great taste, and provide government-recommended daily requirement for calories and protein. The Ready Pouches come in three packs - Ready Now, Be Ready and Ready Plus. Ready Now comes in three delicious flavors, while Be Ready offers great-tasting meals for one person and Ready Plus expands food variety for choosey eaters. Each of the three Augason Farms Ready Pouches are lighter for portability, flexible for small spaces, and offer the best value on the market.

With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country's most prominent and trusted national retailers including Walmart, Associated Foods, WinCo, Sam's Club and Costco, just to name a few. Augason Farms products are also available online at www.augasonfarms.com. At the same time, the company's Customer Service Team can be reached on weekdays from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Mountain Time at 800-878-0099, ready to assist customers with the most convenient sources for Augason Farms products or update the status of order.

While emergency events are unpredictable, you can predict that they will occur - and we need to be ready for them in every way possible. Nathan and his company work daily to ensure that high-quality preparedness meal solutions are always available to families, and as quickly as possible.

