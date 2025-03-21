Apple is facing significant challenges after announcing delays to its promised AI enhancements for Siri, triggering a sharp 10% decline in its stock value within days. The company had unveiled its "Apple Intelligence" initiative at WWDC in June 2024, showcasing an improved Siri capable of contextual interactions and personal information processing. These features, already promoted in iPhone 16 advertisements (which have since been removed), promised to enable Siri to handle complex tasks independently, such as researching flight data and traffic conditions for pickup arrangements. The postponement of these functions to "sometime next year" has not only disappointed investors but also prompted internal restructuring at the technology giant.

Management Overhaul Reflects KI Strategy Shift

Anzeige

Sollten Anleger sofort verkaufen? Oder lohnt sich doch der Einstieg bei Apple ?

In a direct response to these setbacks, Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly lost confidence in AI chief John Giannandrea's product development capabilities. Mike Rockwell, previously responsible for the Vision Pro headset, has been appointed to oversee Siri, reporting directly to Software Chief Craig Federighi. This reorganization completely removes Siri from Giannandrea's purview. Market analysts from Wedbush described the AI delays, tech stock volatility, and concerns about Chinese tariffs as a "black cloud" hovering over Apple in recent weeks. Despite current difficulties, some observers remain optimistic, suggesting that the foundations being laid for Apple's AI strategy could significantly shape the company's growth in coming years.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...