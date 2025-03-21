Anzeige
Freitag, 21.03.2025
Jetzt einsteigen, bevor der Boom beginnt: Diese bahnbrechende Technologie erobert den Markt!
WKN: A3CS50 | ISIN: BE0974386188
Frankfurt
21.03.25
08:05 Uhr
3,540 Euro
+0,040
+1,14 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2025 07:34 Uhr
156 Leser
Biotalys NV: Invitation to the ordinary general shareholders meeting

Finanznachrichten News

Ghent, BELGIUM, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Biotalys(the "Company" or "Biotalys"), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company developing protein-based biocontrols for sustainable crop protection, has the honour to invite its shareholders, holders of subscription rights and all other persons entitled to participate in its shareholders meetings, to the ordinary general shareholders meeting that will be held on Tuesday, 22 April 2025, 10.00h CEST at the Company's headquarters.

Shareholders can also exercise their voting rights by mail or by written proxy. Furthermore, the Company recommends its securities holders to exercise their right to ask questions about the agenda items for the shareholders meeting in writing in advance of the meeting. More information about voting by mail or by written proxy and exercising the right to ask questions can be found in the convening notice.

In order to be admitted to the shareholders meeting, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and the Company's Articles of Association and meet the requirements outlined in the convening notice. The convening notice and other documents relating to the shareholders meeting can be found on the Company's website.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:
Toon Musschoot, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
T: +32

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology.

