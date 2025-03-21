The inverters use a silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor for high power conversion capability. From pv magazine USA SMA America announced it released the Sunny Central Storage UP-S, a grid-scale battery inverter, now available in the United States. Designed for large-scale storage projects, the inverter features a silicon carbide metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiC) MOSFET technology, which the company said supports high power conversion efficiency and grid-forming capabilities. The inverter supports up to 4,600 kVA with no power derating at 95 degrees ...

