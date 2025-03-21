Recognising Excellence in Medicine: The 50 Best Doctors in the UK for 2024, According to Top Doctors Group

11th Edition of the Top Doctors Awards

Celebrating the 50 best doctors in the UK, recognised for excellence in clinical practice, research, education, and patient care

The 11th Edition of the Top Doctors Awards honours top-rated private healthcare specialists, as voted for by medical professionals

Top Doctors Group is a global network of 100,000+ medical professionals, with 275 million annual users and 6 million patient appointments booked in 2024

LONDON and BARCELONA, Spain, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Doctors® Group, a leading healthtech company, has announced the 11th Edition of the Top Doctors Awards, recognising the 50 best private healthcare specialists in the UK.

Thousands of medical professionals voted to identify the most outstanding doctors based on expertise, patient care, and contributions to their field. More than 5,000 votes were cast, evaluating specialists on reputation, clinical skills, research, teaching, and medical outreach. Doctors also nominated peers they would recommend to their own family or friends.

"These awards highlight professionalism, medical excellence, and dedication. At Top Doctors Group, we are committed to identifying top doctors, clinics, and hospitals. In the UK alone, we have over 5,000 verified medical professionals, with patient satisfaction scores averaging 4.8 out of 5," says Cristina Pérez, Communications Director, Top Doctors Group.

Information about the Top Doctors Awards 2024: https://www.topdoctors.co.uk/top-doctors-awards/

Top Doctors Awards 2024: Regional Rankings

The top-ranked UK regions include:

London (22 specialists)

Birmingham (5 specialists)

Essex, Oxford (4 specialists each)

Surrey, Hull, Cambridge (2 specialists each)

Award-Winning Specialties

Recognised specialists span multiple fields, including:

Dermatology (7 specialists)

Orthopaedic surgery (6 specialists)

General surgery, Dentistry (5 specialists each)

ENT, Oral and maxillofacial surgery, Ophthalmology (3 specialists each)

A Selection Process Based on Excellence

Top Doctors Group invites medical professionals in its network to nominate peers for the Top Doctors Awards: Best Doctors of the Year.

With over 100,000 medical professionals worldwide, Top Doctors Group has established itself as a leading online medical platform in the UK, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia. 275 million users rely on the platform annually, with 6 million appointments booked in 2024.

Verified Patient Reviews

Winning doctors receive top reviews from real patients. IWantGreatCare verification ensures authenticity, leading to 400,000+ verified patient reviews with an average satisfaction score of 4.8 out of 5.

About Top Doctors Group®

Founded in 2013, Top Doctors Group is a leading healthtech company driving digital transformation in healthcare. The company provides cutting-edge AI and data-driven solutions to support medical practices, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, and pharmacies in improving patient care.

Through its rigorous selection process, TopDoctors.co.uk offers patients access to over 100,000 top-tier specialists worldwide, helping them find the best private healthcare professionals.

Top Doctors Group has cemented its status as the most reliable online medical platform across multiple countries, including the UK, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and Saudi Arabia.

Join the conversation on social media: @TopDoctorsUK and Facebook.com/TopDoctorsUK.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646260/Top_Doctors_Group_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/recognising-excellence-in-medicine-the-50-best-doctors-in-the-uk-for-2024-according-to-top-doctors-group-302407031.html