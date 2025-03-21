Anzeige
Freitag, 21.03.2025

WKN: A3DKEJ | ISIN: CA62849F2008 | Ticker-Symbol: 0NF0
Frankfurt
21.03.25
08:01 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
21.03.2025 08:06 Uhr
Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Delisting From AQSE

Finanznachrichten News

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Delisting From AQSE

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

Delisting From AQSE

Vancouver, British Columbia, 21 March 2025 - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) announces that, further to the announcement of 10 October 2024, its common shares will be withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open on 2 April 2025. Consequently, the last day of trading will be 1 April 2025 however the common shares will remain trading on the CSE, OTC and FSE.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman / Anastassiya Eley


