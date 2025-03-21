DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 21-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 20 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 289.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 282.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 285.8843p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,441,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,605,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 20/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 285.8843p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1099 289.50 08:17:53 00074370473TRLO0 XLON 1137 289.00 08:24:44 00074370858TRLO0 XLON 200 287.50 08:49:51 00074372420TRLO0 XLON 910 287.50 08:49:51 00074372421TRLO0 XLON 600 286.50 09:01:12 00074372905TRLO0 XLON 576 286.50 09:01:12 00074372906TRLO0 XLON 192 287.00 09:12:56 00074373453TRLO0 XLON 1030 287.00 09:12:56 00074373454TRLO0 XLON 25000 287.00 09:21:23 00074373705TRLO0 XLON 1217 286.50 09:25:43 00074373847TRLO0 XLON 99 286.00 09:49:33 00074374782TRLO0 XLON 1225 286.00 09:50:20 00074374811TRLO0 XLON 466 284.50 10:08:17 00074375820TRLO0 XLON 627 284.50 10:08:17 00074375821TRLO0 XLON 156 282.00 10:33:33 00074377382TRLO0 XLON 390 285.00 11:16:39 00074378600TRLO0 XLON 225 285.00 11:16:39 00074378601TRLO0 XLON 132 285.00 11:16:39 00074378602TRLO0 XLON 521 285.00 11:49:04 00074379346TRLO0 XLON 793 285.00 11:51:11 00074379402TRLO0 XLON 500 283.00 12:10:02 00074380121TRLO0 XLON 723 283.00 12:10:02 00074380122TRLO0 XLON 445 282.00 12:24:43 00074380624TRLO0 XLON 861 282.00 12:24:43 00074380625TRLO0 XLON 1284 283.50 12:59:33 00074381445TRLO0 XLON 402 283.00 13:15:53 00074382171TRLO0 XLON 837 283.00 13:15:53 00074382172TRLO0 XLON 1130 284.00 13:56:03 00074383899TRLO0 XLON 189 284.00 13:56:03 00074383900TRLO0 XLON 1051 284.00 13:56:03 00074383901TRLO0 XLON 1123 284.00 13:56:03 00074383902TRLO0 XLON 1292 284.00 14:13:45 00074384508TRLO0 XLON 478 285.00 14:29:15 00074385022TRLO0 XLON 722 285.00 14:29:15 00074385023TRLO0 XLON 675 284.00 14:41:57 00074385496TRLO0 XLON 668 284.00 14:41:57 00074385497TRLO0 XLON 614 285.00 15:05:45 00074386721TRLO0 XLON 677 285.00 15:05:45 00074386722TRLO0 XLON 1315 285.50 15:10:32 00074387067TRLO0 XLON 253 284.50 15:16:06 00074387345TRLO0 XLON 1231 285.00 15:21:45 00074387757TRLO0 XLON 915 284.50 15:25:29 00074387915TRLO0 XLON 1228 284.50 15:31:26 00074388245TRLO0 XLON 669 285.00 15:45:57 00074388970TRLO0 XLON 490 285.00 15:45:57 00074388971TRLO0 XLON 291 285.50 16:04:26 00074389965TRLO0 XLON 894 285.50 16:04:33 00074389975TRLO0 XLON 282 286.00 16:05:36 00074390135TRLO0 XLON 692 285.50 16:05:52 00074390160TRLO0 XLON 484 285.50 16:05:52 00074390161TRLO0 XLON 210 285.50 16:12:19 00074390613TRLO0 XLON 210 285.50 16:12:19 00074390614TRLO0 XLON 210 285.50 16:12:19 00074390615TRLO0 XLON 210 285.50 16:12:19 00074390616TRLO0 XLON 150 285.00 16:14:11 00074390828TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2025 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)