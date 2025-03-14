Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
14.03.25
08:02 Uhr
3,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1803,36010:36
14.03.2025 09:03 Uhr
14.03.2025 09:03 Uhr
107 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
14-March-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 13 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading 
as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company 
("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the extended share repurchase programme announced on 13 
March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            60,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            266.50p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            268.5404p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,246,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,799,957.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 268.5404p

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
113                268.50      09:31:58          00074238130TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.50      09:31:58          00074238129TRLO0      XLON 
800                268.50      09:31:58          00074238128TRLO0      XLON 
179                268.50      09:31:58          00074238127TRLO0      XLON 
390                269.00      09:41:59          00074238915TRLO0      XLON 
185                269.00      09:41:59          00074238916TRLO0      XLON 
124                269.00      09:41:59          00074238917TRLO0      XLON 
1141               269.50      09:43:02          00074239041TRLO0      XLON 
1320               270.00      09:46:24          00074239479TRLO0      XLON 
185                270.00      09:46:24          00074239480TRLO0      XLON 
82                270.00      09:46:24          00074239482TRLO0      XLON 
1207               270.00      09:46:32          00074239490TRLO0      XLON 
186                270.00      09:46:32          00074239491TRLO0      XLON 
208                270.00      09:46:32          00074239492TRLO0      XLON 
1228               270.00      09:46:35          00074239507TRLO0      XLON 
6                 270.00      09:46:35          00074239508TRLO0      XLON 
1215               270.00      09:46:45          00074239564TRLO0      XLON 
104                270.00      09:46:45          00074239565TRLO0      XLON 
798                270.00      09:46:54          00074239586TRLO0      XLON 
1134               269.50      09:55:36          00074240129TRLO0      XLON 
119                268.50      10:13:40          00074240849TRLO0      XLON 
1191               268.50      10:13:40          00074240850TRLO0      XLON 
595                270.00      10:17:03          00074240949TRLO0      XLON 
171                270.00      10:17:03          00074240950TRLO0      XLON 
342                270.00      10:17:03          00074240951TRLO0      XLON 
1212               270.00      10:25:34          00074241263TRLO0      XLON 
192                270.00      10:52:18          00074242729TRLO0      XLON 
1155               270.00      10:52:18          00074242730TRLO0      XLON 
1112               269.00      11:05:39          00074243680TRLO0      XLON 
1101               268.50      11:25:03          00074244617TRLO0      XLON 
1198               268.50      11:35:47          00074244971TRLO0      XLON 
312                267.50      11:50:58          00074245576TRLO0      XLON 
281                267.50      11:54:27          00074246008TRLO0      XLON 
550                267.50      11:58:41          00074246414TRLO0      XLON 
1331               267.50      11:58:41          00074246415TRLO0      XLON 
165                266.50      12:17:38          00074247974TRLO0      XLON 
1005               266.50      12:17:48          00074248004TRLO0      XLON 
1340               267.00      12:44:43          00074248882TRLO0      XLON 
386                266.50      12:45:58          00074248992TRLO0      XLON 
104                267.50      13:06:07          00074250112TRLO0      XLON 
800                267.50      13:06:07          00074250113TRLO0      XLON 
404                267.50      13:06:07          00074250114TRLO0      XLON 
1244               267.50      13:09:39          00074250217TRLO0      XLON 
1107               268.00      13:23:38          00074250570TRLO0      XLON 
225                268.50      13:27:38          00074250704TRLO0      XLON 
248                268.50      13:29:18          00074250753TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.50      13:29:18          00074250754TRLO0      XLON 
444                268.50      13:29:18          00074250755TRLO0      XLON 
196                268.00      13:46:59          00074251737TRLO0      XLON 
933                268.00      13:46:59          00074251738TRLO0      XLON 
1172               268.00      13:46:59          00074251739TRLO0      XLON 
383                267.50      13:57:44          00074252104TRLO0      XLON 
400                267.50      13:57:44          00074252105TRLO0      XLON 
817                267.50      13:57:44          00074252106TRLO0      XLON 
219                267.50      13:57:44          00074252107TRLO0      XLON 
632                267.50      13:57:44          00074252108TRLO0      XLON 
1321               267.50      13:57:44          00074252109TRLO0      XLON 
473                268.50      14:17:38          00074252870TRLO0      XLON 
1224               269.00      14:21:42          00074253035TRLO0      XLON 
1094               269.00      14:21:42          00074253036TRLO0      XLON 
1091               269.00      14:35:45          00074254007TRLO0      XLON 
1321               269.00      14:35:45          00074254008TRLO0      XLON 
1334               268.50      14:35:45          00074254009TRLO0      XLON 
1165               269.50      14:46:20          00074254607TRLO0      XLON 
500                270.00      14:49:51          00074254772TRLO0      XLON 
452                270.00      14:49:51          00074254773TRLO0      XLON 
175                270.00      14:49:51          00074254774TRLO0      XLON 
5                 270.00      14:49:51          00074254775TRLO0      XLON 
1135               269.50      14:56:21          00074255025TRLO0      XLON 
807                268.50      15:02:05          00074255361TRLO0      XLON 
374                268.50      15:02:05          00074255362TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.50      15:07:53          00074255622TRLO0      XLON 
844                268.50      15:07:53          00074255623TRLO0      XLON 
261                268.00      15:29:18          00074257078TRLO0      XLON 
259                268.00      15:30:58          00074257143TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.00      15:37:27          00074257600TRLO0      XLON 
208                268.00      15:37:27          00074257601TRLO0      XLON 
192                268.00      15:37:27          00074257602TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.00      15:37:27          00074257603TRLO0      XLON 
400                268.00      15:37:27          00074257604TRLO0      XLON 
133                268.00      15:37:27          00074257605TRLO0      XLON 
1233               268.00      15:37:27          00074257606TRLO0      XLON 
395                267.50      15:38:39          00074257749TRLO0      XLON 
792                267.50      15:38:39          00074257750TRLO0      XLON 
1141               268.50      15:46:00          00074258190TRLO0      XLON 
68                268.00      16:12:38          00074259965TRLO0      XLON 
908                268.00      16:12:38          00074259966TRLO0      XLON 
10                268.00      16:13:39          00074260023TRLO0      XLON 
60                268.00      16:14:18          00074260059TRLO0      XLON 
249                268.00      16:14:18          00074260060TRLO0      XLON 
1157               268.00      16:14:43          00074260104TRLO0      XLON 
843                268.00      16:14:43          00074260105TRLO0      XLON 
1339               268.00      16:14:43          00074260106TRLO0      XLON 
462                268.00      16:14:43          00074260107TRLO0      XLON 
884                267.00      16:15:53          00074260253TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  379049 
EQS News ID:  2100580 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2100580&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2025 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)

