Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 14-March-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 13 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the extended share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 270.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 266.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 268.5404p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,246,493 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,799,957.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 13/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 268.5404p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 113 268.50 09:31:58 00074238130TRLO0 XLON 400 268.50 09:31:58 00074238129TRLO0 XLON 800 268.50 09:31:58 00074238128TRLO0 XLON 179 268.50 09:31:58 00074238127TRLO0 XLON 390 269.00 09:41:59 00074238915TRLO0 XLON 185 269.00 09:41:59 00074238916TRLO0 XLON 124 269.00 09:41:59 00074238917TRLO0 XLON 1141 269.50 09:43:02 00074239041TRLO0 XLON 1320 270.00 09:46:24 00074239479TRLO0 XLON 185 270.00 09:46:24 00074239480TRLO0 XLON 82 270.00 09:46:24 00074239482TRLO0 XLON 1207 270.00 09:46:32 00074239490TRLO0 XLON 186 270.00 09:46:32 00074239491TRLO0 XLON 208 270.00 09:46:32 00074239492TRLO0 XLON 1228 270.00 09:46:35 00074239507TRLO0 XLON 6 270.00 09:46:35 00074239508TRLO0 XLON 1215 270.00 09:46:45 00074239564TRLO0 XLON 104 270.00 09:46:45 00074239565TRLO0 XLON 798 270.00 09:46:54 00074239586TRLO0 XLON 1134 269.50 09:55:36 00074240129TRLO0 XLON 119 268.50 10:13:40 00074240849TRLO0 XLON 1191 268.50 10:13:40 00074240850TRLO0 XLON 595 270.00 10:17:03 00074240949TRLO0 XLON 171 270.00 10:17:03 00074240950TRLO0 XLON 342 270.00 10:17:03 00074240951TRLO0 XLON 1212 270.00 10:25:34 00074241263TRLO0 XLON 192 270.00 10:52:18 00074242729TRLO0 XLON 1155 270.00 10:52:18 00074242730TRLO0 XLON 1112 269.00 11:05:39 00074243680TRLO0 XLON 1101 268.50 11:25:03 00074244617TRLO0 XLON 1198 268.50 11:35:47 00074244971TRLO0 XLON 312 267.50 11:50:58 00074245576TRLO0 XLON 281 267.50 11:54:27 00074246008TRLO0 XLON 550 267.50 11:58:41 00074246414TRLO0 XLON 1331 267.50 11:58:41 00074246415TRLO0 XLON 165 266.50 12:17:38 00074247974TRLO0 XLON 1005 266.50 12:17:48 00074248004TRLO0 XLON 1340 267.00 12:44:43 00074248882TRLO0 XLON 386 266.50 12:45:58 00074248992TRLO0 XLON 104 267.50 13:06:07 00074250112TRLO0 XLON 800 267.50 13:06:07 00074250113TRLO0 XLON 404 267.50 13:06:07 00074250114TRLO0 XLON 1244 267.50 13:09:39 00074250217TRLO0 XLON 1107 268.00 13:23:38 00074250570TRLO0 XLON 225 268.50 13:27:38 00074250704TRLO0 XLON 248 268.50 13:29:18 00074250753TRLO0 XLON 400 268.50 13:29:18 00074250754TRLO0 XLON 444 268.50 13:29:18 00074250755TRLO0 XLON 196 268.00 13:46:59 00074251737TRLO0 XLON 933 268.00 13:46:59 00074251738TRLO0 XLON 1172 268.00 13:46:59 00074251739TRLO0 XLON 383 267.50 13:57:44 00074252104TRLO0 XLON 400 267.50 13:57:44 00074252105TRLO0 XLON 817 267.50 13:57:44 00074252106TRLO0 XLON 219 267.50 13:57:44 00074252107TRLO0 XLON 632 267.50 13:57:44 00074252108TRLO0 XLON 1321 267.50 13:57:44 00074252109TRLO0 XLON 473 268.50 14:17:38 00074252870TRLO0 XLON 1224 269.00 14:21:42 00074253035TRLO0 XLON 1094 269.00 14:21:42 00074253036TRLO0 XLON 1091 269.00 14:35:45 00074254007TRLO0 XLON 1321 269.00 14:35:45 00074254008TRLO0 XLON 1334 268.50 14:35:45 00074254009TRLO0 XLON 1165 269.50 14:46:20 00074254607TRLO0 XLON 500 270.00 14:49:51 00074254772TRLO0 XLON 452 270.00 14:49:51 00074254773TRLO0 XLON 175 270.00 14:49:51 00074254774TRLO0 XLON 5 270.00 14:49:51 00074254775TRLO0 XLON 1135 269.50 14:56:21 00074255025TRLO0 XLON 807 268.50 15:02:05 00074255361TRLO0 XLON 374 268.50 15:02:05 00074255362TRLO0 XLON 400 268.50 15:07:53 00074255622TRLO0 XLON 844 268.50 15:07:53 00074255623TRLO0 XLON 261 268.00 15:29:18 00074257078TRLO0 XLON 259 268.00 15:30:58 00074257143TRLO0 XLON 400 268.00 15:37:27 00074257600TRLO0 XLON 208 268.00 15:37:27 00074257601TRLO0 XLON 192 268.00 15:37:27 00074257602TRLO0 XLON 400 268.00 15:37:27 00074257603TRLO0 XLON 400 268.00 15:37:27 00074257604TRLO0 XLON 133 268.00 15:37:27 00074257605TRLO0 XLON 1233 268.00 15:37:27 00074257606TRLO0 XLON 395 267.50 15:38:39 00074257749TRLO0 XLON 792 267.50 15:38:39 00074257750TRLO0 XLON 1141 268.50 15:46:00 00074258190TRLO0 XLON 68 268.00 16:12:38 00074259965TRLO0 XLON 908 268.00 16:12:38 00074259966TRLO0 XLON 10 268.00 16:13:39 00074260023TRLO0 XLON 60 268.00 16:14:18 00074260059TRLO0 XLON 249 268.00 16:14:18 00074260060TRLO0 XLON 1157 268.00 16:14:43 00074260104TRLO0 XLON 843 268.00 16:14:43 00074260105TRLO0 XLON 1339 268.00 16:14:43 00074260106TRLO0 XLON 462 268.00 16:14:43 00074260107TRLO0 XLON 884 267.00 16:15:53 00074260253TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

