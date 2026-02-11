Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 477.40p Lowest price paid per share: 466.00p Volume weighted average price paid: 473.7691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,199,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,847,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 700 469.60 08:35:06 00079097297TRLO0 XLON 734 467.80 09:04:51 00079099154TRLO0 XLON 811 468.00 09:41:01 00079100905TRLO0 XLON 804 467.20 10:02:07 00079101985TRLO0 XLON 272 466.00 10:18:41 00079102839TRLO0 XLON 710 466.00 10:35:40 00079103418TRLO0 XLON 864 469.40 12:01:53 00079106331TRLO0 XLON 15 468.40 12:03:48 00079106390TRLO0 XLON 844 468.40 12:03:48 00079106391TRLO0 XLON 249 470.20 12:20:32 00079106964TRLO0 XLON 471 470.20 13:06:14 00079108140TRLO0 XLON 741 470.00 13:12:11 00079108440TRLO0 XLON 184 474.00 14:00:38 00079110346TRLO0 XLON 790 475.00 14:11:36 00079110663TRLO0 XLON 766 475.00 14:11:36 00079110664TRLO0 XLON 721 474.40 14:16:09 00079110811TRLO0 XLON 93 473.40 14:17:24 00079110890TRLO0 XLON 745 473.40 14:17:24 00079110891TRLO0 XLON 718 474.60 14:24:33 00079111189TRLO0 XLON 134 474.00 14:32:29 00079111732TRLO0 XLON 384 472.60 14:33:31 00079111884TRLO0 XLON 361 472.60 14:33:35 00079112025TRLO0 XLON 738 473.20 14:38:34 00079112345TRLO0 XLON 735 472.20 14:42:38 00079112719TRLO0 XLON 862 472.00 14:45:22 00079112829TRLO0 XLON 759 472.00 14:52:38 00079113607TRLO0 XLON 152 473.20 15:08:42 00079115099TRLO0 XLON 771 475.20 15:15:32 00079115607TRLO0 XLON 834 476.40 15:27:11 00079116529TRLO0 XLON 838 476.00 15:27:26 00079116544TRLO0 XLON 197 476.80 15:36:42 00079117248TRLO0 XLON 237 476.80 15:36:42 00079117249TRLO0 XLON 1333 476.80 15:36:42 00079117250TRLO0 XLON 788 477.00 15:36:55 00079117292TRLO0 XLON 48 476.80 15:37:55 00079117416TRLO0 XLON 302 476.80 15:37:55 00079117417TRLO0 XLON 131 476.80 15:37:55 00079117418TRLO0 XLON 155 476.80 15:37:55 00079117419TRLO0 XLON 288 476.00 15:37:56 00079117420TRLO0 XLON 488 476.00 15:37:56 00079117421TRLO0 XLON 652 476.80 15:45:46 00079118005TRLO0 XLON 937 476.80 15:45:46 00079118006TRLO0 XLON 96 475.80 15:49:26 00079118356TRLO0 XLON 745 475.80 15:49:26 00079118357TRLO0 XLON 180 477.00 16:00:51 00079119187TRLO0 XLON 529 477.00 16:00:51 00079119191TRLO0 XLON 74 477.00 16:00:51 00079119192TRLO0 XLON 36 477.00 16:03:29 00079119456TRLO0 XLON 678 477.00 16:03:29 00079119462TRLO0 XLON 800 477.00 16:03:29 00079119463TRLO0 XLON 662 477.40 16:10:18 00079120109TRLO0 XLON 574 477.40 16:11:07 00079120209TRLO0 XLON 796 477.40 16:13:07 00079120359TRLO0 XLON 710 476.60 16:15:34 00079120619TRLO0 XLON 764 475.40 16:15:37 00079120631TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

