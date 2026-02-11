Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    477.40p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     466.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 473.7691p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,199,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,847,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
700           469.60    08:35:06      00079097297TRLO0  XLON 
734           467.80    09:04:51      00079099154TRLO0  XLON 
811           468.00    09:41:01      00079100905TRLO0  XLON 
804           467.20    10:02:07      00079101985TRLO0  XLON 
272           466.00    10:18:41      00079102839TRLO0  XLON 
710           466.00    10:35:40      00079103418TRLO0  XLON 
864           469.40    12:01:53      00079106331TRLO0  XLON 
15           468.40    12:03:48      00079106390TRLO0  XLON 
844           468.40    12:03:48      00079106391TRLO0  XLON 
249           470.20    12:20:32      00079106964TRLO0  XLON 
471           470.20    13:06:14      00079108140TRLO0  XLON 
741           470.00    13:12:11      00079108440TRLO0  XLON 
184           474.00    14:00:38      00079110346TRLO0  XLON 
790           475.00    14:11:36      00079110663TRLO0  XLON 
766           475.00    14:11:36      00079110664TRLO0  XLON 
721           474.40    14:16:09      00079110811TRLO0  XLON 
93           473.40    14:17:24      00079110890TRLO0  XLON 
745           473.40    14:17:24      00079110891TRLO0  XLON 
718           474.60    14:24:33      00079111189TRLO0  XLON 
134           474.00    14:32:29      00079111732TRLO0  XLON 
384           472.60    14:33:31      00079111884TRLO0  XLON 
361           472.60    14:33:35      00079112025TRLO0  XLON 
738           473.20    14:38:34      00079112345TRLO0  XLON 
735           472.20    14:42:38      00079112719TRLO0  XLON 
862           472.00    14:45:22      00079112829TRLO0  XLON 
759           472.00    14:52:38      00079113607TRLO0  XLON 
152           473.20    15:08:42      00079115099TRLO0  XLON 
771           475.20    15:15:32      00079115607TRLO0  XLON 
834           476.40    15:27:11      00079116529TRLO0  XLON 
838           476.00    15:27:26      00079116544TRLO0  XLON 
197           476.80    15:36:42      00079117248TRLO0  XLON 
237           476.80    15:36:42      00079117249TRLO0  XLON 
1333          476.80    15:36:42      00079117250TRLO0  XLON 
788           477.00    15:36:55      00079117292TRLO0  XLON 
48           476.80    15:37:55      00079117416TRLO0  XLON 
302           476.80    15:37:55      00079117417TRLO0  XLON 
131           476.80    15:37:55      00079117418TRLO0  XLON 
155           476.80    15:37:55      00079117419TRLO0  XLON 
288           476.00    15:37:56      00079117420TRLO0  XLON 
488           476.00    15:37:56      00079117421TRLO0  XLON 
652           476.80    15:45:46      00079118005TRLO0  XLON 
937           476.80    15:45:46      00079118006TRLO0  XLON 
96           475.80    15:49:26      00079118356TRLO0  XLON 
745           475.80    15:49:26      00079118357TRLO0  XLON 
180           477.00    16:00:51      00079119187TRLO0  XLON 
529           477.00    16:00:51      00079119191TRLO0  XLON 
74           477.00    16:00:51      00079119192TRLO0  XLON 
36           477.00    16:03:29      00079119456TRLO0  XLON 
678           477.00    16:03:29      00079119462TRLO0  XLON 
800           477.00    16:03:29      00079119463TRLO0  XLON 
662           477.40    16:10:18      00079120109TRLO0  XLON 
574           477.40    16:11:07      00079120209TRLO0  XLON 
796           477.40    16:13:07      00079120359TRLO0  XLON 
710           476.60    16:15:34      00079120619TRLO0  XLON 
764           475.40    16:15:37      00079120631TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 417749 
EQS News ID:  2274434 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2274434&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
