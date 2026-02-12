Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per share: 475.80p Lowest price paid per share: 457.40p Volume weighted average price paid: 469.9787p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,229,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,817,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 851 466.40 08:18:05 00079123835TRLO0 XLON 800 461.20 08:44:48 00079125150TRLO0 XLON 757 463.60 09:38:58 00079127980TRLO0 XLON 778 462.00 10:33:20 00079130799TRLO0 XLON 10 459.80 10:49:35 00079131852TRLO0 XLON 35 459.80 10:49:35 00079131851TRLO0 XLON 840 461.20 11:01:41 00079132587TRLO0 XLON 841 460.80 11:09:58 00079133214TRLO0 XLON 777 460.60 11:11:01 00079133289TRLO0 XLON 699 457.40 11:31:36 00079134725TRLO0 XLON 538 465.00 11:51:03 00079136521TRLO0 XLON 106 465.00 11:51:03 00079136522TRLO0 XLON 1 465.00 11:53:40 00079136766TRLO0 XLON 27 465.00 11:56:25 00079136915TRLO0 XLON 48 465.00 11:56:25 00079136916TRLO0 XLON 102 466.00 12:00:50 00079137120TRLO0 XLON 865 468.00 12:17:20 00079138144TRLO0 XLON 855 468.40 12:19:40 00079138269TRLO0 XLON 830 469.00 12:26:27 00079138695TRLO0 XLON 7 468.60 12:33:09 00079139001TRLO0 XLON 773 470.00 12:44:51 00079139548TRLO0 XLON 18 469.80 12:45:00 00079139560TRLO0 XLON 519 469.80 12:45:01 00079139570TRLO0 XLON 18 469.80 12:47:44 00079139681TRLO0 XLON 18 469.80 12:47:52 00079139689TRLO0 XLON 163 469.80 12:48:12 00079139702TRLO0 XLON 36 469.80 12:48:17 00079139711TRLO0 XLON 722 469.80 13:08:01 00079140369TRLO0 XLON 1 469.80 13:08:01 00079140368TRLO0 XLON 785 474.80 13:59:33 00079143541TRLO0 XLON 97 474.00 13:59:40 00079143543TRLO0 XLON 685 474.00 13:59:40 00079143542TRLO0 XLON 801 475.40 14:16:07 00079144584TRLO0 XLON 802 475.40 14:16:07 00079144585TRLO0 XLON 710 474.80 14:20:00 00079144735TRLO0 XLON 41 474.80 14:22:36 00079144934TRLO0 XLON 728 475.80 14:35:13 00079145967TRLO0 XLON 734 473.40 14:38:22 00079146353TRLO0 XLON 708 473.40 14:43:38 00079146833TRLO0 XLON 847 472.40 15:02:25 00079148165TRLO0 XLON 770 472.40 15:02:25 00079148164TRLO0 XLON 1626 472.60 15:02:25 00079148166TRLO0 XLON 707 472.00 15:21:58 00079150288TRLO0 XLON 862 472.60 15:34:14 00079151023TRLO0 XLON 712 472.40 15:34:14 00079151024TRLO0 XLON 806 472.60 15:34:14 00079151025TRLO0 XLON 739 472.60 15:51:26 00079152621TRLO0 XLON 782 473.00 15:51:26 00079152620TRLO0 XLON 850 472.80 16:01:39 00079153345TRLO0 XLON 772 473.20 16:03:48 00079153464TRLO0 XLON 689 472.80 16:09:30 00079154006TRLO0 XLON 122 472.80 16:09:30 00079154005TRLO0 XLON 117 473.20 16:13:23 00079154291TRLO0 XLON 717 473.20 16:13:23 00079154290TRLO0 XLON 756 473.40 16:16:51 00079154487TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington William Hall Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis Iqra Amin Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

