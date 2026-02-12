Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
Top-Ergebnisse: 1,75 g/t Gold über 30,4 Meter + massives Tagebau-Potenzial
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
11.02.26 | 17:40
5,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
12.02.2026 08:33 Uhr
115 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Feb-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      30,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    475.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     457.40p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 469.9787p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,229,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,817,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
851           466.40    08:18:05      00079123835TRLO0  XLON 
800           461.20    08:44:48      00079125150TRLO0  XLON 
757           463.60    09:38:58      00079127980TRLO0  XLON 
778           462.00    10:33:20      00079130799TRLO0  XLON 
10           459.80    10:49:35      00079131852TRLO0  XLON 
35           459.80    10:49:35      00079131851TRLO0  XLON 
840           461.20    11:01:41      00079132587TRLO0  XLON 
841           460.80    11:09:58      00079133214TRLO0  XLON 
777           460.60    11:11:01      00079133289TRLO0  XLON 
699           457.40    11:31:36      00079134725TRLO0  XLON 
538           465.00    11:51:03      00079136521TRLO0  XLON 
106           465.00    11:51:03      00079136522TRLO0  XLON 
1            465.00    11:53:40      00079136766TRLO0  XLON 
27           465.00    11:56:25      00079136915TRLO0  XLON 
48           465.00    11:56:25      00079136916TRLO0  XLON 
102           466.00    12:00:50      00079137120TRLO0  XLON 
865           468.00    12:17:20      00079138144TRLO0  XLON 
855           468.40    12:19:40      00079138269TRLO0  XLON 
830           469.00    12:26:27      00079138695TRLO0  XLON 
7            468.60    12:33:09      00079139001TRLO0  XLON 
773           470.00    12:44:51      00079139548TRLO0  XLON 
18           469.80    12:45:00      00079139560TRLO0  XLON 
519           469.80    12:45:01      00079139570TRLO0  XLON 
18           469.80    12:47:44      00079139681TRLO0  XLON 
18           469.80    12:47:52      00079139689TRLO0  XLON 
163           469.80    12:48:12      00079139702TRLO0  XLON 
36           469.80    12:48:17      00079139711TRLO0  XLON 
722           469.80    13:08:01      00079140369TRLO0  XLON 
1            469.80    13:08:01      00079140368TRLO0  XLON 
785           474.80    13:59:33      00079143541TRLO0  XLON 
97           474.00    13:59:40      00079143543TRLO0  XLON 
685           474.00    13:59:40      00079143542TRLO0  XLON 
801           475.40    14:16:07      00079144584TRLO0  XLON 
802           475.40    14:16:07      00079144585TRLO0  XLON 
710           474.80    14:20:00      00079144735TRLO0  XLON 
41           474.80    14:22:36      00079144934TRLO0  XLON 
728           475.80    14:35:13      00079145967TRLO0  XLON 
734           473.40    14:38:22      00079146353TRLO0  XLON 
708           473.40    14:43:38      00079146833TRLO0  XLON 
847           472.40    15:02:25      00079148165TRLO0  XLON 
770           472.40    15:02:25      00079148164TRLO0  XLON 
1626          472.60    15:02:25      00079148166TRLO0  XLON 
707           472.00    15:21:58      00079150288TRLO0  XLON 
862           472.60    15:34:14      00079151023TRLO0  XLON 
712           472.40    15:34:14      00079151024TRLO0  XLON 
806           472.60    15:34:14      00079151025TRLO0  XLON 
739           472.60    15:51:26      00079152621TRLO0  XLON 
782           473.00    15:51:26      00079152620TRLO0  XLON 
850           472.80    16:01:39      00079153345TRLO0  XLON 
772           473.20    16:03:48      00079153464TRLO0  XLON 
689           472.80    16:09:30      00079154006TRLO0  XLON 
122           472.80    16:09:30      00079154005TRLO0  XLON 
117           473.20    16:13:23      00079154291TRLO0  XLON 
717           473.20    16:13:23      00079154290TRLO0  XLON 
756           473.40    16:16:51      00079154487TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

