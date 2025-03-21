In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China prices for G12 wafers remained stable this week, with Mono PERC G12 wafers priced at $0. 208 per pc and n-type G12 wafers at $0. 196/pc. In contrast, M10 wafer prices saw an increase, with Mono PERC M10 wafers rising to $0. 145/pc and N-type M10 wafers reaching $0. 151/pc, reflecting week-on-week increases of 0. 69% and 1. 34%, respectively. The price increase in wafers is primarily driven by a surge in domestic solar installation projects in China, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...