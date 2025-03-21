Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM), a leading global investment management firm with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a LSEG Lipper Award for Best Equity Large Fund Group in Europe.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Based on Lipper's quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect an independent assessment of performance over a three-year period.

"It is an honor to be recognized in this category for our performance as an equity manager in Europe," Michael Hunstad, deputy chief investment officer, and chief investment officer of global equities at Northern Trust Asset Management said. "We are committed to serving investors worldwide and offering solutions to navigate shifting market environments. Europe represents an important component of our business, and we look forward to continuing to serve our clients with the strategies, tools and technologies that will help them achieve their unique investment objectives."

NTAM has $780 billion in equity assets under management globally as of December 31, 2024.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

LSEG Lipper Funds Awards, ©2025 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, their accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

The publisher's sale of this reprint does not constitute or imply any endorsement or sponsorship of any product, service or organization.

NTAC:3NS-20

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250321455726/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla.Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+44 (0) 207 982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada Contact:

Joanne Zalatoris

+1 (312) 900-3462

Joanne.zalatoris@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com