MHP signs Share Purchase Agreement with 41% of UVESA shareholders

KYIV, Ukraine, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 20, 2025, MHP, a leading international food and agri company, announced the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with shareholders representing over 41% of the share capital of UVESA, one of Spain's leading poultry production companies.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in MHP's strategic expansion into the Spanish market, reinforcing its long-term vision to strengthen its presence in the European poultry sector.

Under the terms of the SPA, MHP will acquire shares at a fixed price of EUR 225 per share, with an additional contingent consideration of up to EUR 21.43 per share, subject to certain post-closing conditions. The agreement also allows other UVESA shareholders to join the SPA within one month of signing, offering them the opportunity to participate under the same terms.

Dr. John Rich, MHP Board of Directors Executive Chairman, shared his thoughts on the new agreement: "For MHP, expanding in Europe is about building strong partnerships, driving innovation, and creating a lasting impact. UVESA, with its solid reputation and deep roots in Spain, is a natural fit for MHP's vision of sustainable growth and contribution to the country's economic development. MHP brings its expertise, operational excellence, and advanced technology to support UVESA's growth, enabling it to scale and expand into new markets across Europe and the Middle East. At the core of this partnership are people. The 3,000+ employees who define UVESA today will continue to be at the heart of the company. We remain committed to job stability and generating economic value for the region."

Antonio Sánchez, President of UVESA, expressed his vision for the future: "Partnership with MHP signifies a new and significant chapter for UVESA. This partnership aims to strengthen our foundations, unlock new opportunities, and expand our reach. With MHP's extensive expertise in innovation and superior operations, we are prepared to grow sustainably while remaining true to our local roots. Most importantly, we will continue to provide high-quality products to the communities and regions we proudly serve."

The purchase price will be paid in cash upon closing.

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals, including merger control clearances, as well as foreign subsidies clearance by the European Commission.

As previously disclosed, MHP secured formal approval from the Government of Spain on March 4, 2025, for its strategic investment in UVESA and its affiliated companies, further cementing its position as a reliable and responsible investor in the European agri-food sector.

About MHP

MHP is a publicly listed (London Stock Exchange) international food and agri company, producing high-quality healthy food products that enhance consumers' lives. The company operates in agriculture, food production, and retail, with manufacturing facilities in Ukraine and the Balkans, as well as subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other EU countries.

MHP employs over 36,000 people in Ukraine and abroad and is ranked among the top 10 employers in Ukraine, according to Forbes Ukraine. The company exports its products to more than 80 countries worldwide and manages a land bank of 360,000 hectares across 12 regions in Ukraine.

During the full-scale war, MHP sees its mission as supporting the economy and food security of Ukraine. The company is the largest taxpayer in the agricultural sector and is also one of the top 5 largest investors in the country.

As a culinary company, MHP develops over 15 product brands, including Qualiko, Sultanah, ?ssilah, Nasha Ryaba, Apetytna, Lehko!, Bashchynskyi, Skott Smeat, RyabChick, and others.

To ensure that Ukrainians always have access to high-quality and delicious food, the company, together with its partners, develops several retail chains: MeatMarket stores, Fresh Food, Nasha Ryaba and Döner Market restaurants, which offer tasty and safe fast food.

MHP in Ukraine, in collaboration with its strategic partner, the Charitable Foundation MHP - GROMADI, is actively engaged in community development enhancing community livability , while also supporting those in greatest need.

MHP in Ukraine is fostering the MHP Standing Together program, which provides personalized assistance and comprehensive support to military personnel, veterans, their families, and those awaiting the return of their loved ones from the frontlines.

The founder and CEO of MHP is Ukrainian businessman Yuriy Kosyuk.

About Grupo UVESA

Grupo UVESA stands as a prominent leader in Spain's food industry, with over 60 years of dedication to excellence in the poultry, and feed sectors. The company's vertically integrated model ensures meticulous oversight across all production stages, reinforcing its commitment to quality and food safety.

Poultry business

As one of Spain's foremost chicken producers, UVESA operates state-of-the-art facilities equipped with advanced automation and stringent process controls. This has earned the company international certifications in quality and food safety.

Pork Sector

Pork production and genetics, serving as a major supplier to the country's leading meat companies.

Feed area

The company's feed manufacturing centers utilize cutting-edge technologies to produce nutrient-rich feed, ensuring the healthy and balanced growth of livestock.

Throughout its history, UVESA has experienced significant growth, driven by the dedication of its workforce and the trust of its stakeholders. The company remains committed to innovation and excellence, solidifying its position as a trusted name in the agri-food sector.

