From Vision to Reality: Homestyler Shares AI-driven Solutions for Home Design at NVIDIA GTC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the NVIDIA GTC 2025, the world's most prestigious event focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Homestyler, Dr. Bing Sun, the Chief Technology Officer of Easyhome, along with Xingjian Ma, the Head of Global Operations of Homestyler, on March 19 shared key insights and cutting-edge solutions that are transforming the industry by leveraging AI technologies to streamline user experiences for consumers, designers, and businesses alike.

As the world's first SaaS platform dedicated to global interior design, Homestyler is committed to enhancing the design journey for its 18 million users, enabling them to bring their own dream homes to life. Dr. Sun emphasized that despite the ease of communication and the myriad choices available, persistent challenges exist. "For consumers, articulating their vision for their home is often daunting. For designers, sifting through countless options to meet project demands poses significant hurdles. Additionally, our company-a non-AI specialist-faces challenges when incorporating complex AI infrastructures and workflows."

Homestyler has pioneered a revolutionary solution to these issues: an easy-to-use AI Agent that engages homeowners in natural language, helping them articulate their preferences for functionality and aesthetics. By harnessing Generative AI, homeowners can now visualize unique design elements that may have previously seemed unattainable.

Dr. Sun introduced key components to address challenges faced by consumers, designers, and businesses:

AI Modeler : Converts images into stunning 3D models that enrich the design space, enhancing creative possibilities. Users can simply upload an image-a favorite sofa from a friend's house, for instance-and instantly generate 3D models suitable for their design projects.

: Converts images into stunning 3D models that enrich the design space, enhancing creative possibilities. Users can simply upload an image-a favorite sofa from a friend's house, for instance-and instantly generate 3D models suitable for their design projects. AI Designer : Leverages Edify's diffusion algorithm to generate multiple feasible solutions based on prompts and reference images, helping homeowners make informed choices.

: Leverages Edify's diffusion algorithm to generate multiple feasible solutions based on prompts and reference images, helping homeowners make informed choices. Home Copilot: Engages homeowners in natural language dialogue, leveraging USD Search to connect design ideas with model and case libraries, defining a planning problem to find the most viable solution.

The advancements achieved through the integration of NVIDIA's technology, specifically Omniverse's Edify/OpenUSD/Nucleus system, have significantly transformed Homestyler's approach to interior design. By utilizing RTX rendering and the powerful NIM framework, Homestyler has effectively reduced model training time and costs while enhancing the speed of its AI initiatives.

"Our partnership with NVIDIA has allowed us to deliver unprecedented efficiency and innovation in design workflows," stated Dr. Sun. "By leveraging cloud technology, we can dynamically adjust GPU resources, significantly cutting down costs and improving service delivery times."

The enhancements showcased during NVIDIA GTC 2025 translate into practical benefits for users. With high-quality renderings available within minutes and advanced capabilities for real-time collaboration, the platform now caters even to those with no prior design experience.

Looking ahead, Homestyler aims to redefine the fabric of interior design, bridging digital innovation with traditional practices. The company envisions creating a comprehensive digital supply chain that synchronizes product transactions and service matching, facilitating a seamless renovation process.

Consumers will be able to directly purchase products from their AI design platform as well as from other e-commerce platforms. Homestyler will also introduce smart home renovation that enable users to export construction drawings and item lists with a single click, allowing for real-time tracking of remodeling progress.

"Our goal is to empower every individual to visualize and realize their dream living spaces using AI technology," Dr. Sun affirmed. Homestyler invites stakeholders engaged in the interior design sector to join in this transformative journey.

