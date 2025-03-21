Amid the vast river of history, Sanxingdui and Jinsha shine like "twin stars" in the brilliant constellation of the ancient Shu civilization, radiating captivating brilliance. On March 20, the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration launched a global call for submissions for the Ancient Shu Civilization Logo, inviting individuals and organizations. The event will run until May 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320223656/en/

Global Call for Submissions for the Ancient Shu Civilization Logo Design

The event seeks to fully inspire to discover a logo that reflects the cultural value and unique charm of the ancient Shu civilization.

There are clear requirements for submissions: entries must integrate elements from the Sanxingdui and Jinsha sites, highlighting the unique cultural value and significance of the ancient Shu civilization. The design should reflect an international perspective, Chinese cultural aesthetics, and the distinctive charm of the Ba-Shu region. It should align with the theme, feature an innovative composition and unique creativity, and be visually striking, highly recognizable, and artistically expressive. Submissions must include both an image file and a source file, accompanied by a written description of 300-800 words, and be sent via email to the event's dedicated email address: submit@visitancientshu.com.

It will award one first prize with a cash reward of RMB 50,000; two second prizes with RMB 10,000 each; three third prizes with RMB 5,000 each; and ten excellence prizes with RMB 2,000 each.

With its launch, the ancient Shu civilization is to rejuvenate with new vitality and energy in the modern era. A representative from the organizing committee stated that it will build a bridge across time and space, connecting the ancient Shu civilization with the modern world, enabling more people to understand, appreciate, preserve and pass on this precious human cultural heritage. For more information, please visit the Ancient Shu Civilization official website www.visitancientshu.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250320223656/en/

Contacts:

Sichuan Provincial Cultural Heritage Administration

Contact: Jean Huang

Email: submit@visitancientshu.com

Phone: +8628 8663 7325

website: www.visitancientshu.com