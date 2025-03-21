University of Sydney researchers have suppressed ion migration at the B-site in halide perovskites, reducing energy loss and improving solar cell stability and performance reliability. From pv magazine Australia University of Sydney researchers from the schools of physics, aerospace and chemical and biomolecular engineering, in collaboration with a metal matrix composites researcher from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China, have suppressed ion migration in halide perovskites. Their study, published in Science Advances, claims that modifying specific atoms at the B-site in halide perovskites can ...

