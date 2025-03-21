TOKYO, Mar 21, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) premiered a new hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) model of the Xforce compact SUV in Bangkok. Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the local production and sales company in Thailand, will manufacture the model at its Laem Chabang Plant. Bookings begin in Thailand today, followed by its first public appearance at the 46th Bangkok International Motor Show1.The Xforce is a five-passenger compact SUV that was developed based on the concept "Best-suited buddy for an exciting life," with a focus on the way compact SUVs are used in the ASEAN region. Following its introduction in Indonesia in November 2023, the Xforce was rolled out to other ASEAN countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East in 2024. As one of Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic vehicles, it has been praised for its stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling in a spacious and comfortable five-passenger cabin, all the while delivering a maneuverable, compact body size.The new Xforce HEV model is the latest addition to Mitsubishi Motors' HEV lineup, offering Thai customers a new electrified option alongside the Xpander and Xpander Cross HEV models launched in Thailand in February 2024. Adopting an HEV system derived from the brand's renowned plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), it features higher fuel economy, eco-friendliness, and powerful acceleration. The Active Yaw Control (AYC) and other all-wheel control technologies complement the front-wheel drivetrain to enable safe, secure driving at will. Moreover, drivers can actively choose EV driving according to the situation, allowing them to drive quietly when needed without worrying about disturbing others."Globally, HEVs are increasingly in demand as a key electrified option that does not require charging infrastructure," said Takao Kato, president and chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Motors. "Given this trend, Mitsubishi Motors is proud to add the Xforce HEV model to our lineup in Thailand, which is one of our most crucial markets. Along with the Xpander HEV series, we are committed to driving electrification in the Thai market while also exploring future introductions to other countries."For more information, visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/newsroom/newsrelease/2025/20250320_1.html.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.