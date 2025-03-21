CerraCap Ventures Strengthens Confidence in Market With Investment in Breezy Med Formerly Known as Build With Robot

CerraCap Ventures, a global venture capital firm known for its "Sales and Scale" strategy, proudly announces its investment in Breezy Med, an innovative healthcare technology company addressing the critical challenge of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) based in New Mexico (NM).

CerraCap Ventures is a leading investor in the NM region, having backed six companies before Breezy Med. We co-invest with major NM entities like Sun Mountain Capital, ABO Ventures, and Tramway Ventures. As an advisory board member of the Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program (LEEP), a two-year fellowship connecting deep tech entrepreneurs with Los Alamos and Sandia National Labs, CerraCap has built a trusted presence in the lab ecosystem.

Additionally, we support the Elevate Quantum initiative, a regional collaboration between New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming aimed at accelerating quantum technology innovation. This investment underscores our commitment to scaling high-impact innovations in fast-growing markets.

Breezy platform is transforming infection control in hospitals, a sector burdened with billions of dollars in unnecessary medical expenses and fines due to HAIs.

Breezy Med's recent collaboration with Hospital Housekeeping Systems (HHS) to integrate Breezy into the BedWatch platform validates product-market fitness and paves the way for rapid scaling across the healthcare industry.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Cerracap Ventures as we continue to advance hospital automation at Breezy Med. This investment will accelerate our mission to streamline healthcare operations, prevent infections, and improve patient outcomes. With CerraCap's expertise and strategic backing, we are poised to scale our platform and bring transformative infection prevention automation to hospitals nationwide." shared Chris Ziomek, CEO of Breezy Med.

CerraCap Ventures' investment in Breezy Med is evidence of its ability to identify and scale disruptive technologies. Notable investors have also joined this funding-round, underscoring the industry's confidence in its technology and market potential.

"As a firm dedicated to Sales and Scale, we invest in companies that have both a transformative solution and a clear path to exponential growth," said Vikas Datt, Partner of CerraCap Ventures. "Breezy Med's is positioned for rapid adoption through strategic partnerships. We are excited to be part of this journey and to contribute to its scaling success."

CerraCap Ventures, a Global Venture Capital fund headquartered in Southern California, dedicated to early-stage and growth stage technology investments in enterprise (B2B) solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age - Enterprise AI, Cyber Security and Healthcare. It enables rapid growth of technology startups leveraging its unique Sales & Scale business model, driving revenue from large enterprises into its portfolio companies. For more information, visit http://www.cerracap.com

Breezy Med Breezy Med, formerly Build with Robots, is a leading provider of automated disinfection technology designed to improve hygiene in healthcare and public environments. Leveraging smart automation and cloud data, Breezy Med enhances infection control processes, ensuring cleaner and safer spaces for all. For more information, visit breezymed.com

