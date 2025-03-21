Researchers in Portugal have simulated 800 power purchase agreemeents across eight different contract type and have found that contracts with a variable price structure achieve higher performance. Their analysis considered net present value, contract performance deviation and volume residual as the main indicators. A team of scientists in Portugal has assessed the performance of several corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) structures and has found that contracts based on a variable price structure achieve higher performance, while those based on fixed-hourly profiles offer the lowest performance. ...

