AWE 2025 Live: Changhong Showcases AI-Driven Home Appliances, Paving a New Path for Brand Elevation

SHANGHAI, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Appliance & Electronics World Expo (AWE 2025) opened on March 20 in Shanghai, Changhong unveiled a comprehensive suite of AI-driven home appliances. Highlights included an industry-first emotional-healing AI TV, a dual-zone PRO air conditioner for combined spaces, and communication modules for the emerging low-altitude economy. These innovations emphasize Changhong's technological expertise and comprehensive AI capabilities in consumer electronics, while also signaling its entry into evolving industries.

At the event, Changhong debuted the Q10Air, its industry-first emotional-healing AI TV. The display features the pioneering penetrating diffuse reflection technology, where the AI light wing dynamically adjusts color and presentation based on on-screen activity, aiming to enhance the user's emotional engagement.

Changhong also introduced the dual-zone PRO air conditioner for combined living and dining spaces. This AI-powered system offers a comprehensive upgrade in user experience, specifically designed to meet the needs of integrated environments.

Changhong's subsidiary, AI-Link Technology, also unveiled the WF-H105-ESA2, the latest communication module for the low-altitude economy, exemplifying Changhong's capability to empower industry partners with groundbreaking technology in this burgeoning sector.

To meet modern lifestyle expectations, Changhong is enhancing daily life with AI and advanced technologies in kitchen and laundry applications, offering more personalized care.

At Changhong's booth, the Pure Color series refrigerator impresses with its high capacity and AI-driven rapid ice-making in 60 minutes. Its ultra-thin design appeals to younger consumers, enhancing aesthetics and lifestyle. The exhibition showcased residential and commercial refrigeration equipment, including the Blue Oxygen washing and drying set, highlighting Changhong's technological advancements. Notable exhibits included the M Fresh Life, Frozen Fresh Life, Worry-free Embedded Pro, and more. The Changhong Smart Home System integrates intelligent control, energy efficiency, and security, offering energy savings and AI-driven solutions for personalized household needs.

Changhong's extensive product at AWE 2025 highlighted its shift from traditional home appliance production to smart manufacturing. The presence of voice actors from the hit Ne Zha animated movie series added a cultural touch to Changhong's booth, enhancing its impact at the event.

In recent years, Changhong has aligned with international winter sports events, showcasing its brand attributes of vitality, fashion, cleanliness, and global reach. By leveraging AI and emerging technologies, the company aims to enhance its image through sports and cultural partnerships, signaling its ambition to shape the intelligent era and engage users worldwide.

