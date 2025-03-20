vTv Therapeutics Inc.: vTv Therapeutics Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Clinical hold lifted for late stage cadisegliatin program for diabetes

CATT1 Phase 3 trial in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D) expected to resume Q2 2025

Strengthens commercial leadership with appointment of Martin Lafontaine as Chief Commercial Officer

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

"We are thrilled our cadisegliatin clinical program can resume following the lifting of the clinical hold by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We expect to resume our Phase 3 CATT1 trial in patients with T1D in the second quarter of 2025 following submission of a protocol amendment shortening the trial duration from 12 to 6 months," said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. "Importantly, this amendment accelerates the time to topline data and allows initiation of our required pivotal studies sooner by forgoing an additional 6-month safety assessment with no impact on the original key endpoints of the study."

Mr. Sekhri continued, "As we approach our next stage of growth, we are pleased to have strengthened our commercial leadership with the appointment of Martin Lafontaine as our Chief Commercial Officer. Martin brings a wealth of commercial experience in diabetes which will position us for success as we prepare to further progress across our registrational program for cadisegliatin."

Recent Company Highlights

In March 2025, vTv Therapeutics announced that the clinical hold placed by the FDA in July 2024 on the cadisegliatin clinical program was lifted on March 14, 2025, following the Company's submission of a complete response letter. The CATT1 Phase 3 trial is expected to resume in Q2 2025. Planned Submission of CATT1 Phase 3 Trial Protocol Amended. The Company plans to amend the protocol for the CATT1 Phase 3 trial in patients with T1D to reduce the duration of the trial from twelve months to six months by forgoing an additional 6-month safety assessment with no impact on the original key endpoints of the study.

The Company plans to amend the protocol for the CATT1 Phase 3 trial in patients with T1D to reduce the duration of the trial from twelve months to six months by forgoing an additional 6-month safety assessment with no impact on the original key endpoints of the study. Strengthened Commercial Leadership. Today, vTv Therapeutics announced that Martin Lafontaine has joined the Company as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) to advance late stage cadisegliatin program. A seasoned executive, Mr. Lafontaine brings over 27 years of commercial experience within the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. He has also served as a consultant of vTv Therapeutics since 2023. Before joining vTv, he held commercial leadership positions in the field of diabetes including chief commercial officer at Locemia Solutions Inc., where he played an instrumental role in the development and sale of the Nasal Glucagon asset to Eli Lilly and Company in 2015. Mr. Lafontaine received a B.S. from L'Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash Position : The Company's cash position as of December 31, 2024, was $36.7 million compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase is largely due to proceeds from the private placement financing on February 27, 2024, and additional funds from the ATM Offering.

: The Company's cash position as of December 31, 2024, was $36.7 million compared to $9.4 million as of December 31, 2023. This increase is largely due to proceeds from the private placement financing on February 27, 2024, and additional funds from the ATM Offering. Research & Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses were $2.2 million and $2.1 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase is attributable to (i) higher indirect costs of $0.7 million, partially offset by (ii) lower spending on cadisegliatin and other projects of $0.6 million, primarily due to reduced costs in drug manufacturing and other clinical trial costs.

: R&D expenses were $2.2 million and $2.1 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase is attributable to (i) higher indirect costs of $0.7 million, partially offset by (ii) lower spending on cadisegliatin and other projects of $0.6 million, primarily due to reduced costs in drug manufacturing and other clinical trial costs. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $2.7 million and $2.6 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase of $0.1 million was primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based expense of $0.3 million, (ii) an increase in legal expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by (iii) a decrease in other operating costs of $0.3 million.

: G&A expenses were $2.7 million and $2.6 million for each of the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase of $0.1 million was primarily due to (i) an increase in share-based expense of $0.3 million, (ii) an increase in legal expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by (iii) a decrease in other operating costs of $0.3 million. Interest Income : Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.4 million is related to interest and dividend income from our money market account. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was immaterial.

: Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $0.4 million is related to interest and dividend income from our money market account. Interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was immaterial. Other Income (Expense), net : Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was immaterial. Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $0.2 million and was driven by gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to related parties ("Related Party Warrants").

: Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was immaterial. Other income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, was $0.2 million and was driven by gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our own stock issued to related parties ("Related Party Warrants"). Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was $3.6 million or $0.55 per basic share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $3.5 million or $1.67 per basic share.

Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Research & Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expenses were $11.5 million and $13.6 million in each of the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The decrease is attributable to (i) lower spending on cadisegliatin of $4.2 million, due to decreases in toxicity studies, clinical pharmaceutical studies and other clinical trial costs, drug manufacturing costs and ii) other projects of $0.2 million, partially offset by iii) an increase in indirect costs of $2.2 million due to increases in payroll and bonus costs.

: R&D expenses were $11.5 million and $13.6 million in each of the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The decrease is attributable to (i) lower spending on cadisegliatin of $4.2 million, due to decreases in toxicity studies, clinical pharmaceutical studies and other clinical trial costs, drug manufacturing costs and ii) other projects of $0.2 million, partially offset by iii) an increase in indirect costs of $2.2 million due to increases in payroll and bonus costs. General & Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expenses were $13.7 million and $11.9 million for each of the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase of $1.7 million was due to (i) an increase in payroll costs of $1.0 million, ii) an increased in share-based expense of $0.8 million, iii) an increase in other operating costs of $0.1 million, partially offset by iv) a decrease of $0.2 million in legal expenses.

: G&A expenses were $13.7 million and $11.9 million for each of the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively. The increase of $1.7 million was due to (i) an increase in payroll costs of $1.0 million, ii) an increased in share-based expense of $0.8 million, iii) an increase in other operating costs of $0.1 million, partially offset by iv) a decrease of $0.2 million in legal expenses. Interest Income : Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $1.6 million is related to interest and dividend income from our money market account. Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $0.5 million is related to the imputed interest on the G42 Promissory Note and dividend income from our money market account.

: Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 of $1.6 million is related to interest and dividend income from our money market account. Interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $0.5 million is related to the imputed interest on the G42 Promissory Note and dividend income from our money market account. Other Income (Expense), net : Other expense was immaterial for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other expense for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $0.9 million and was driven by the recording of an impairment charge on a cost-method investment of $4.2 million offset by a realized gain of $3.1 million related to the Company's Repurchase Agreement with Reneo as well as the gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our Class A common stock issued to related parties.

: Other expense was immaterial for the year ended December 31, 2024. Other expense for the year ended December 31, 2023, was $0.9 million and was driven by the recording of an impairment charge on a cost-method investment of $4.2 million offset by a realized gain of $3.1 million related to the Company's Repurchase Agreement with Reneo as well as the gains related to the change in the fair value of the outstanding warrants to purchase shares of our Class A common stock issued to related parties. Net Loss: Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $18.5 million or $3.20 per basic share. Net loss attributable to vTv shareholders for the comparable period a year ago was $20.3 million or $9.71 per basic share.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,746 $ 9,446 Accounts receivable, net 62 102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,220 1,044 Current deposits 85 65 Total current assets 38,113 10,657 Property and equipment, net 28 117 Operating lease right-of-use assets 125 244 Long-term investments - - Total assets $ 38,266 $ 11,018 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,027 $ 10,242 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 169 169 Current portion of contract liabilities - 17 Current portion of notes payable - 191 Total current liabilities 5,196 10,619 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 18,669 18,669 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion - 169 Warrant liability, related party 57 110 Warrant liability 43 - Total liabilities 23,965 29,567 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 6,131 Stockholders' equity (deficit): Class A Common Stock 26 21 Class B Common Stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 311,885 256,335 Accumulated deficit (299,718 ) (281,042 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. 12,199 (24,680 ) Noncontrolling interest 2,102 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 14,301 (24,680 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 38,266 $ 11,018

vTv Therapeutics Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 17 $ - $ 1,017 $ - Operating expenses: Research and development 2,234 2,138 11,546 13,595 General and administrative 2,675 2,569 13,651 11,907 Total operating expenses 4,909 4,707 25,197 25,502 Operating loss (4,892 ) (4,707 ) (24,180 ) (25,502 ) Interest income 429 88 1,565 472 Interest expense - (7 ) - (13 ) Other income (expense), net 26 185 10 (923 ) Loss before income taxes (4,437 ) (4,441 ) (22,605 ) (25,966 ) Income tax provision - - 100 - Net loss before noncontrolling interest (4,437 ) (4,441 ) (22,705 ) (25,966 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (803 ) (963 ) (4,243 ) (5,716 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (3,634 ) $ (3,478 ) $ (18,462 ) $ (20,250 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (3,634 ) $ (3,478 ) $ (18,462 ) $ (20,250 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) $ (1.67 ) $ (3.20 ) $ (9.71 ) Weighted average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted 6,582,844 2,084,973 5,771,052 2,084,973

About vTv Therapeutics

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment to insulin for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In nonclinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage.

Cadisegliatin is under investigation and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Forward-Looking Statement

