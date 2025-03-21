Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada investigated hydrogen as a potential decarbonization strategy for remote communities in Canada and Malaysia. They reviewed the two countries' respective situations before presenting a value proposition for continued work - both separately and collaboratively. The world needs a sustainable energy transition. The combustion of fossil fuels - which accounts for 82 percent of global energy supply - releases 41 Gigatonnes of greenhouse gas annually into the atmosphere. This has to stop. A combination of renewable energy resources, storage assets, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...