India aims to install 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030, with solar expected to account for nearly 300 GW. From pv magazine India India has set an ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, a commitment that aligns with its pledge at COP26 to reach net-zero emissions by 2070. Among various renewable energy sources, solar power is poised to play a leading role in realizing this target. With favorable geographic conditions, policy support, and technological advancements, India is well-positioned to accelerate its solar energy deployment. India's solar energy sector ...

