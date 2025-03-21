Nauticus Robotics, Inc.: Nauticus Robotics Announces Early Closure of SeaTrepid International Acquisition

HOUSTON, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT, "Nauticus"), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, today announced ahead of schedule, the final closing of the acquisition of all assets and business of SeaTrepid International, LLC ("SeaTrepid"), an expert in providing subsea robotic services to customers throughout the world.

The early closing reflects the dedication and cooperation of both teams to finalize the transaction. The combined company will begin operations as Nauticus Robotics immediately. Having closed the transaction, the company will now begin the transition and alignment activities which management expects will result in meaningful operational growth.

John Gibson remains the CEO and President of Nauticus Robotics and Bob Christ is the President of SeaTrepid Operations. Steve Walsh is the Vice President of Sales, tasked with bringing the combined offering to the market.

Mr. Gibson stated, "The dedication and collaboration displayed throughout this process is confirmation that we are an excellent fit. It feels like perfect timing to accelerate the adoption of autonomy in a strong offshore market."

Mr. Christ added, "We look forward to what our combined efforts will produce. The market is ready for a strong player bringing automation to existing infrastructure while continuing to push the boundaries of subsea robotic technology."

Mr. Walsh commented, "The opportunities for increased offshore safety, vehicle uptime, and efficient operations are enormous. I cannot wait for our team to show existing and potential customers how we will positively impact their operations now and into the future."

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops autonomous robots for the ocean industries. Autonomy requires the extensive use of sensors, artificial intelligence, and effective algorithms for perception and decision allowing the robot to adapt to changing environments. The company's business model includes using robotic systems for service, selling vehicles and components, and licensing of related software to both the commercial and defense business sectors. Nauticus has designed and is currently testing and certifying a new generation of vehicles to reduce operational cost and gather data to maintain and operate a wide variety of subsea infrastructure. Besides a standalone service offering and forward-facing products, Nauticus' approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofit/upgrading traditional ROV operations and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus' services provide customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions, to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

About SeaTrepid International

SeaTrepid International, LLC is an applied robotic solutions provider offering support for commercial, public safety, municipal, military and scientific applications. It owns and operates a variety of robotic equipment and sensor suites for both inland and offshore customers worldwide.

